Trump may appoint American general to lead Gaza force

• US outlet Axios reports two-star general would lead proposed International Stabilisation Force

• Foreign Office says no decision yet to send troops to Gaza

KARACHI: The Trump administration is planning to appoint an Amer­ican two-star general to command the proposed International Stabi­li­sation Force (ISF) for Gaza, US outlet Axios reported on Thursday, citing two US officials and two Israeli officials.

A United Nations Security Council resolution, adopted on Nov 17, authorised a Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary ISF for Gaza.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who visited Israel this week, told PM Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials that the Trump administration is going to lead the ISF and appoint a two-star general as its commander, Axios said.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, and the news agency could not independently verify the report.

President Donald Trump told rep­o­rters on Wednesday that an annou­ncement about which world leaders will serve on the Gaza Board of Peace should be made early next year.

The resolution, drafted by the US, described the Board of Peace as a transitional administration “that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for the redevelopment of Gaza in line with Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the war with Hamas.

Israel and Hamas agreed in October to the first phase of a Trump-brokered hostage and ceasefire deal.

The agreement marked a major step forward for efforts to end the two-year war in Gaza in which more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed. Under the deal, Hamas handed over prisoners seized in the deadly attacks that started the assault. Both, however, have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce.

Both sides remain far apart on major issues, including Hamas’ disarmament, the governance of post-war Gaza and the composition and mandate of an international security force in the enclave.

The US president has also been working to expand the Abraham Accords, an initiative from his first term that aims to normalize diplomatic ties between Israel and Arab nations.

Trump initially pursued talks with Iran over its nuclear programme. Israel had launched an aerial war on Iran on June 13 and pressed Trump to join in. He did on June 22, bombing Iranian nuclear sites. He then pressed Israel and Iran to join a ceasefire that Qatar mediated.

Pakistan’s stance

Separately, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also addressed the creation of the ISF.

During his weekly press briefing on Thursday, the Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that while the situation in Gaza was a key topic of discussion during a recent visit by the President of Indonesia, Pakistan had made no commitment to join the ISF so far.

“This is a sovereign decision of any country,” the spokesperson said. “As far as Pakistan is concerned, such a decision has not been taken as yet.”

The spokesperson also recalled a recent conversation between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, where Gaza was a primary topic.

The two had strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral plan to restrict the Rafah crossing for the exit only of Gaza residents, deeming it a clear violation of the peace plan and a move that undermines humanitarian access,the spoksperson said.

Members of the eight-nation Muslim bloc have already expressed “deep concern” over Israeli statements about opening the Rafah Crossing in only one direction.

With input from Reuters

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025