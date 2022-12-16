DAWN.COM Logo

Ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed says he will never join politics

Dawn.com Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 05:27pm
<p>In this September 2021 file photo, ex-ISI chief General Faiz Hameed gestures while speaking to reporters during a visit to Kabul. — Photo provided by Naveed Siddiqui</p>

Former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has asserted that he will never join politics.

Speaking to The News’ Ansar Abbasi, Gen Faiz said that all speculation about his joining politics or leading the PTI were totally false. “I will not join politics after [the] two-year bar nor afterwards.”

According to the report, which was published on Friday, Abbasi sought Gen Faiz’s response after a video gained traction on social media.

In the video, Gen Faiz was at a gathering in Chakwal where an unidentified person praised the ex-ISI chief for his services to the military and requested him to join politics and play his role in the development of the country.

The video was also shared by blogger Shama Junejo with the caption: “The real threat to Imran Khan is not Pakistan Democratic Movement but his own dearest friend Gen Faiz who is planning to take over PTI when he will be disqualified and arrested. The retired general arranged a meet-up in Chakwal where the locals requested him to formally join politics.”

The News report stated that Abbasi sent Junejo’s tweet to Gen Faiz on Whatsapp, to which the officer replied: “All false.”

Later, when approached, he said that he will neither join politics nor the PTI after two years or even afterwards, the publication said.

“He explained that he was in his native town where his relatives and locals often visit him. One of the locals, while speaking on the occasion, requested him to join politics and lead Pakistan towards a prosperous future,” the report added.

Gen Faiz was among the six senior-most generals whose name was included by General Headquarters in the list of potential candidates for the two top military offices — chief of army staff and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.

Before assuming charge as Bahawalpur corps commander, Gen Hameed had worked on the same position in Peshawar.

He had been the target of criticism from PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for allegedly having a role in their convictions and for backing the previous set-up under PTI.

Last month, it emerged that Gen Faiz had opted to seek early retirement and sent his resignation to the high command. There was no official confirmation from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) regarding the development, but the military’s media affairs wing and Gen Faiz himself did not issue a denial either.

Mahmood
Dec 16, 2022 05:32pm
No offers, so far! Never say never.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 16, 2022 05:40pm
Where there is a smoke there is fire
Reply Recommend 0
NeutralUmpire
Dec 16, 2022 05:41pm
Tabdeeli ft. Gen Faiz Hameed
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Dec 16, 2022 05:46pm
He has been thrown out
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Dec 16, 2022 05:48pm
He will not only join but take over PTI once Imran is removed from the scene.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 16, 2022 05:53pm
Grapes turned out to be sour for him.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Dec 16, 2022 05:59pm
That is a fair comment, he will never join politics and will be neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Dec 16, 2022 06:03pm
He cannot be trusted
Reply Recommend 0
Pro. Jamhoor
Dec 16, 2022 06:06pm
remains to be seen , still a couple of years to go
Reply Recommend 0

