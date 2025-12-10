Sticks and stones

THE government seems to have invested considerable time and resources in a carrot-and-stick approach to get the PTI to cooperate. The strategy has not yielded anything of note so far. Notwithstanding the fact that it has been fighting under growing pressure, the PTI has continued to make demand after demand regarding what it considers, and many would agree, are its rights as a political party. When the system has not yielded space, the PTI has grown more aggressive in its rhetorical attacks against the individuals it holds responsible for its predicament. To be fair, the government’s carrots, too, have not been sweet enough. Every offer of mediation, dialogue and reconciliation has come with strings attached. Those offering the deals have expected concessions from the PTI, which the latter is unwilling to make. Given that context, the latest offer for mediation from National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq appeared to be yet another attempt that may be doomed to failure.

Since the terse press conference last week, there has been much talk of there being no ‘room’ for the PTI in the national political configuration. There has also been renewed talk of the ‘minus-Imran’ formula. The PTI’s de facto chairman, Barrister Gohar Khan, has been quick to dismiss talk of former prime minister Imran Khan’s removal from the political equation as ‘out of the question’. The situation, without a doubt, remains quite tense. The growing criticism against Imran Khan by both the state and various government figures has upped the political temperature by several degrees. If the PTI is feeling the heat, it is not willing to show it. It has responded quite aggressively to the criticism, and there is a good chance that matters could deteriorate further if the situation is not carefully handled by all sides. If the National Assembly Speaker is eager to make a positive contribution, he will need all his experience and acumen to chart a viable path forward.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025