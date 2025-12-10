Upgraded trauma cares ordered at Line of Control

MUZAFFARABAD: The health department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has ordered round-the-clock emergency readiness and an upgrade of trauma and maternity care services at hospitals along the Line of Control (LoC), directing medical superintendents to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines, staff and equipment.

Director General (Health) Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmed issued these directives at a meeting held on Tuesday to review the performance, preparedness and resource needs of district and tehsil headquarters hospitals in Athmuqam and Kel in Neelum valley, Mumtazabad in Haveli district, Nakyal and Khuiratta in Kotli district, Samahni and Barnala in Bhimber district.

Medical superintendents were directed to promptly identify and report shortages of staff, medicines, equipment or other basic facilities.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Health Minister Syed Bazil Naqvi had given standing orders that the requirements of LoC hospitals must be addressed on a priority basis, Dr Ahmed said.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025