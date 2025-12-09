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DEATH ON WHEELS

From the Newspaper Published December 9, 2025
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DEATH ON WHEELS: Qingqi rickshaws, driven with little regard for human life, speed through narrow lanes across Larkana, putting citizens’ lives at risk. Just recently, a 17-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic collision. Accidents involving such vehicles have become routine in the city. What is more shocking is the utter lack of enforcement of laws controlling these dangerous vehicles. The administration’s apathy is unacceptable. Qingqi rickshaws are a menace. Cities like Sukkur, Hyderabad and Karachi have long recognised this threat and have either banned or strictly regulated them. The government must ban these vehicles in Larkana before more lives are lost.

Sadam Hussain Korai
Larkana

SHORTAGE OF TEACHERS: There is a serious shortage of primary school teachers in Gichk area of Panjgur district. Some government schools have only one teacher, while others have no teacher at all. This crisis is affecting the cause of education in the region, leaving the local students way behind their peers in other regions. A single teacher cannot teach all subjects, or manage all students alone. Parents are worried, but they cannot do anything as there are no other schools or teachers nearby. The government should appoint more qualified teachers in Gichk schools.

Hassan Jan Saleem
Turbat

ONLINE SERVICE: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced several digital facilities through the Pak Identity app, enabling citizens to apply from home for various services, such as CNIC renewal, Family Registration Certificate (FRC), Child Registration Certificate (CRC), and even vehicle and arms licences. However, the online CRC service is currently available only for the residents of Punjab. Since the CRC is the first requirement for a child’s national identity, its limited availability leaves many families at a clear disadvantage. Nadra should extend the online CRC service to all parts of the country.

Waseem Abbas
Swabi

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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