Ex-serviceman, 12-year-old girl shot dead by ‘extortionists’

SUKKUR: An ex-serviceman was shot dead allegedly by extortionists near Madeji Bypass in Shikarpur on Monday. The attack also left a 12-year-old girl dead and another man wounded.

Police and locals told media that unknown armed men opened fire on the retired soldier, Liaquat Ujjan, leaving him and another man, Siraj Jatoi, critically injured. The young girl, Zoya Jatoi, also received bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The victims happened to be at a roadside teashop along Sukkur-Larkana road near Madeji Bypass when the assailants suddenly emerged and opened fire on Ujjan, they said.

Siraj Jatoi and Liaquat Ujjan were rushed to the Madeji Civil Hospital where doctors referred them to the Trauma Centre at the Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana, where Ujjan succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

Relatives of the victims, along with other area residents, took the two bodies to the nearby section of the road and held a protest sit-in, blocking the thoroughfare near Warah Bridge. They were demanding immediate arrest of the assailants.

Speaking to media at the venue, Liaquat Ujjan’s brother, Mazhar Ujjan, alleged that the attack was carried out by certain extortionists belonging to the area’s Shaikh community.

He named two members of the Shaikh community and claimed that they had been demanding Bhatta (protection money) from his family.

“They had earlier kidnaped our two relatives to extort money and are still issuing death threats to us,” he alleged.

During the course of the sit-in, Madeji SHO Rehmatullah Chachar held negotiations with the protesters and finally persuaded them to end the protest and clear the road.

Dog-bitten boy dies

A boy died from severe wounds after he was badly mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Kot Diji taluka on Monday.

The victim’s family told local media persons that Syed Qamar Abbas was playing outside his home when the dogs attacked him.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025