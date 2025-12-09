Strike call by transporters draws partial response

RAWALPINDI: The wheel-jam strike called by public transporters drew a partial response in the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad on Monday.

With most public transport off the roads, electric buses on four routes in the garrison city saw its daily ridership increasing to over 28,000. Rush was also witnessed on the Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. On the other hand, Pakistan Railways remained the best option for inter-province commuters.

Muttahida Transporters Association had given the strike call across the province to press the government to withdraw the Punjab Traffic Ordinance 2025 that has significantly increased traffic fines.

At the day’s start, less than usual traffic was seen on the roads in the twin cities and passengers facing hardship at bus stops. There were also reports of school van owners joining the strike.

After successful talks between Punjab govt and transporters, strike has been called off, says representative

Pirwadhai General Bus Stand, one of the main bus terminals in Rawalpindi, also saw less than usual activity and inter-provincial transport vehicles were seen parked in bays. In the meantime, Qingqi rickshaws, small vans and loading vehicles were operating in Rawalpindi’s commercial areas, including Raja Bazaar and link roads.

The Goods Transport Association had also joined the strike but small goods-carrying vehicles remained operational in downtown areas like Raja Bazaar and Saddar where they transport goods of traders from one place to other.

On the other hand, there were reports about a disruption in the supply of food and essential items due to the suspension of goods transport on GT Road.

Muttahida Transporters Federation of Twin Cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad chairman Raja Mohammad Riaz told Dawn that the strike was successful as all transport vehicles between Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other routes like wagons and Suzukis remained off the roads.

In response to a query, he said Qinqi rickshaws were not part of transporters’ federation but on some routes they also observed strike. However, he said overall the strike proved that the transporters were united for their rights. He said after successful talks between the transporters and the Punjab government, the transporters called off the strike and the routine business will start.

He said the traffic police and the Regional Transport Authority had also accepted the demands of local transporters not to impose fines on public transport vehicles having six-month fitness certificates and improve the process of issuing licences to drivers.

When contacted, RTA Secretary Asad Shirazi told Dawn that there was a partial strike in the twin cities while electric buses on four facilitated a maximum number of commuters.

“More than 28,000 passengers travelled on 45 buses on Monday. Among them 34 per cent were free passengers - women, elderly persons and students - have the facility of using the e-buses without any fare,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025