COMPANY NEWS

Sabiha Anees’s MoU at FoodAg 2025

Sabiha Anees Trading Enterprise and Shinhwa Interglobal Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the recently held FoodAg 2025 exhibition, as per a press release, demonstrating their shared interest in evaluating future export and market development opportunities for Pakistan’s premium frozen food brands TRB Peetza Hour and GRIN.

The MoU was signed by Muhammad Ali Ashraf, National Sales Manager at Sabiha Anees, and Shin Kyeon Min, CEO of Shinhwa Interglobal.

The agreement initiates a cooperative dialogue to assess market potential, regulatory frameworks, product fit, and distribution structures required for introducing Pakistani frozen foods to South Korea.

EFU Life Assurance earns Edge certificate

EFU Life Assurance Ltd has been given the Edge Green Building Certification by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), as per a press release, becoming the first insurance Company in Pakistan to receive this global sustainability recognition.

Edge or Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies, is an internationally recognised green building certification system designed to make buildings more resource-efficient by leveraging local climate data, building type, and occupant behaviour.

Through reduced window-to-wall ratios, improved insulation and glazing and water-efficient fixtures, the company has significantly lowered its environmental footprint while creating a healthier, more comfortable workplace for employees. The project also incorporates extensive re-use of existing structural materials, enabling substantial embodied energy savings rarely seen in regional commercial buildings.

By meeting and surpassing global efficiency standards, EFU Life is contributing to the broader growth of Pakistan’s green building ecosystem. The IFC’s Edge programme encourages sustainable construction through capacity building, awareness, and the creation of favourable policy frameworks.

Dr Ishrat Husain launches ICMA book

The ICMA Research and Publications Department has developed a book titled ‘ICMA Diagnosis of Multinational Exits from Pakistan’, as per a press release, which was launched by Dr Ishrat Husain, economist and former advisor to the prime minister, and former governor of State Bank of Pakistan, on Dec 3 at ICMA Head Office, Karachi.

This book explores the main trends affecting multinational companies in Pakistan, including why some are leaving or restructuring. It highlights the importance of understanding these dynamics, as multinational investments play a crucial role in Pakistan’s economic growth. The book also examines Pakistan’s price sensitive consumers and features case studies such as P&G’s operations and global changes. Furthermore, it reviews multi-national corporation trends in South Asia, highlights opportunities in Pakistan, and provides actionable policy recommendations for policymakers and stakeholders.

In his speech, Dr Husain highlighted that capital is now accumulating in the Middle East and Gulf States, and is not with the West now. “In Saudi Arabia, the public investment fund is $1 trillion, and Aramco is the single largest company in the world. Qatar has the highest per capita income globally, and its Investment Authority is buying Heathrow Airport, seeking better returns. This is why MNCs are moving to the Middle East and Gulf States, where capital and higher returns are available,” he said.

Roundtable for people with disabilities

A significant round-table discussion titled “UpliftingU” was held to promote education, skills development, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities through collaboration between academia and industry, according to a press release. The discussion was organised by Unilever Pakistan in partnership with NOWPDP and the Pakistan Business Council.

Held at Unilever Pakistan’s head office, the round-table brought together participants who explored practical solutions for integrating the talents of persons with disabilities into the country’s future workforce. They also reviewed the systemic reforms needed to promote equal access in educational and professional environments.

Speaking at the discussion, Sanam Shaikh (Head of Human Resources, Unilever Pakistan), Nazish Shaikha (representative of CERB, the research and advocacy platform of the Pakistan Business Council), and Umair Ahmed (CEO, NOWPDP) said that persons with disabilities still face persistent inequalities. Pakistan has nearly 27 million persons with disabilities, but very few are able to access higher education or employment because the environment has not yet been made fully accessible.

