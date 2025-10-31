12 Balochistan districts under drought watch

RAWALPINDI: The Pa­­kistan Meteorological De­­partment (PMD) has pla­ced 12 districts of Balo­ch­istan under drought wat­ch, advising the provincial government to take preemptive measures in drought-prone areas.

According to the Met Office, Balochistan experiences an arid to semi-arid climate characterised by highly variable rainfall, extreme temperature fluctuations, and prolonged dry spells.

The southwestern and southern parts of the province are predominantly dry, receiving minimal influence from the summer monsoon. Most districts in western and southwestern Balochistan depend on winter rainfall, with annual precipitation ranging between 71 and 231 millimetres.

Overall, these regions have recorded below-normal rainfall (-79 per cent) during the period from May to October 2025. In addition, the number of consecutive dry days has increased markedly, indicating prolonged dry spells across the region.

This significant rainfall deficit may contribute to the development of drought conditions. The rainfall departures and corresponding consecutive dry days for these regions are summarised in the PMD report.

Considering climatological patterns and the seasonal forecast for Novem­ber 2025 to January 2026, these areas are expected to experience below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures.

Such conditions are lik­e­­ly to worsen drought across western and southwestern Balochistan. Dist­ricts including Chagai, Gwadar, Kech, Kharan, Mastung, Nushki, Pishin, Panjgur, Qilla Abdullah, Quetta, and Washuk have therefore been placed under “drought watch”.

The prevailing dry conditions are expected to cause water stress in cultivated areas, primarily due to limited irrigation water availability for Rabi crops.

The Met Office advised all relevant stakeholders to take precautionary measures to minimise potential impacts on agriculture, livestock, and livelihoods.

The PMD also advised close monitoring of the evolving drought situation through district coordination committees to ensure activation of early warning systems and effective community-level awareness and information dissemination.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025