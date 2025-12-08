Three women found dead in flat under mysterious circumstances in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal

KARACHI: Three women of a family were found dead and a young man was found lying unconscious under mysterious circumstances in their Gulshan-i-Iqbal flat on Sunday evening, police said.

Gulshan SHO Mohammed Naeem Rajput identified the deceased as Samina, 52, her 19-year-old daughter, Samreen, and daughter-in-law Maha, 22. The unconscious youth was Samina’s son Yaseen, 30.

SSP-East (Investigation) Zubair Nazir Ahmed Shaikh told Dawn that the head of the family informed Madadgar 15 about the incident. When the police reached the scene they found bodies of the three women on separate beds while the young man was found unconscious. However, his father, the head of the family, was perfectly fine, he added.

The bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that there were no marks of violence on the bodies.

SSP Shaikh said the crime scene unit had collected evidence from the scene. He said investigators ruled out the possibility of any gas leakage causing the deaths. Besides there was no forcible entry, marks of strangulation or other injuries on the bodies, he added.

He said the family head was detained for questioning and the police were waiting for the youth to regain proper consciousness to obtain his statement.

Banker ‘dies by suicide’

The body of a man was found in the underground water tank of a housing project in Jamshed Quarters on Sunday.

Police said that the man, a banker by profession, had taken his own life due to some financial issues.

Area SHO Anser Ahmed Butt said the man, identified as Shahid Siddiq, 50, went to the parking area of an apartment complex on Jamshed Road, where he removed the lid of the underground water tank and jumped. The tank was 12 feet deep and the man drowned in it. The body was recovered and shifted to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025