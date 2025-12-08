E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Three women found dead in flat under mysterious circumstances in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal

Imtiaz Ali Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 08:29am
A file photo of the silhouette of a veiled woman in profile. — Reuters/File
A file photo of the silhouette of a veiled woman in profile. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Three women of a family were found dead and a young man was found lying unconscious under mysterious circumstances in their Gulshan-i-Iqbal flat on Sunday evening, police said.

Gulshan SHO Mohammed Naeem Rajput identified the deceased as Samina, 52, her 19-year-old daughter, Samreen, and daughter-in-law Maha, 22. The unconscious youth was Samina’s son Yaseen, 30.

SSP-East (Investigation) Zubair Nazir Ahmed Shaikh told Dawn that the head of the family informed Madadgar 15 about the incident. When the police reached the scene they found bodies of the three women on separate beds while the young man was found unconscious. However, his father, the head of the family, was perfectly fine, he added.

The bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that there were no marks of violence on the bodies.

SSP Shaikh said the crime scene unit had collected evidence from the scene. He said investigators ruled out the possibility of any gas leakage causing the deaths. Besides there was no forcible entry, marks of strangulation or other injuries on the bodies, he added.

He said the family head was detained for questioning and the police were waiting for the youth to regain proper consciousness to obtain his statement.

Banker ‘dies by suicide’

The body of a man was found in the underground water tank of a housing project in Jamshed Quarters on Sunday.

Police said that the man, a banker by profession, had taken his own life due to some financial issues.

Area SHO Anser Ahmed Butt said the man, identified as Shahid Siddiq, 50, went to the parking area of an apartment complex on Jamshed Road, where he removed the lid of the underground water tank and jumped. The tank was 12 feet deep and the man drowned in it. The body was recovered and shifted to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

violence agianst women
Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
Updated 08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe