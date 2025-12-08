Dr Shahzad elected Global Fund’s chairman for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The vice chancellor of Health Services Academy, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, has been elected as chairman Oversight Committee of Global Fund in Pakistan.

The Fund invests up to $5 billion a year to defeat HIV, TB and malaria and to ensure a healthier, safer and more equitable future for all.

The elections were held in the National Institute of Health to elect the chair of the Oversight Committee of Global Fund in Pakistan. Dr Shahzad Ali Khan won and has been elected as chair of the committee for the next two years.

According to a statement, the oversight committee monitors Global Fund grants in the country.

Its role is crucial to ensure that Global Fund grants are implemented effectively, transparently, and in a way that truly reduces the burden of HIV, TB and malaria.

Its core role is to continuously monitor programme performance, financial management, procurement and risk areas; identify bottlenecks or compliance issues and recommend timely corrective actions so funds translate into real health impact rather than slipping into inefficiency or misuse.

By independently reviewing data, engaging with implementers, and tracking follow-up actions, the committee protects accountability, strengthens national health systems and ensures that Global Fund investments deliver the results they were meant to achieve.

Mr Khan said he will do his best so that Pakistan’s response to the issue of TB, Malaria and HIV will get a great boost.

He hoped that his leadership of the oversight committee would bring the much-needed change in grant management and disease control in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025