E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Dr Shahzad elected Global Fund’s chairman for Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The vice chancellor of Health Services Academy, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, has been elected as chairman Oversight Committee of Global Fund in Pakistan.

The Fund invests up to $5 billion a year to defeat HIV, TB and malaria and to ensure a healthier, safer and more equitable future for all.

The elections were held in the National Institute of Health to elect the chair of the Oversight Committee of Global Fund in Pakistan. Dr Shahzad Ali Khan won and has been elected as chair of the committee for the next two years.

According to a statement, the oversight committee monitors Global Fund grants in the country.

Its role is crucial to ensure that Global Fund grants are implemented effectively, transparently, and in a way that truly reduces the burden of HIV, TB and malaria.

Its core role is to continuously monitor programme performance, financial management, procurement and risk areas; identify bottlenecks or compliance issues and recommend timely corrective actions so funds translate into real health impact rather than slipping into inefficiency or misuse.

By independently reviewing data, engaging with implementers, and tracking follow-up actions, the committee protects accountability, strengthens national health systems and ensures that Global Fund investments deliver the results they were meant to achieve.

Mr Khan said he will do his best so that Pakistan’s response to the issue of TB, Malaria and HIV will get a great boost.

He hoped that his leadership of the oversight committee would bring the much-needed change in grant management and disease control in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
Updated 08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe