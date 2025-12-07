Pakistan establishes first lab for solar modules

ISLAMABAD: The cou­ntry’s first testing laboratory for photovoltaic (PV) modules, commonly kno­wn as solar panels, has been established with the support of the Korean government, which will support the country toward sustainable energy, technological advancement, and industrial development.

The PAK-KOREA Tes­ting Laboratory for PV Modules and Allied Equipment lab was established jointly by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The laboratory has been developed through a $9.5 million grant-aid project from KOICA, alongside a local Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) contribution of Rs185.8m.

The lab will become operational after achieving accreditation to ISO-17025 standards, including IEC-61215 and IEC-61730.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), an allied department of MoST, has already initiated the process to include solar panels in its list of mandatory items.

The PSQCA will conduct random testing of samples from each imported consignment through the new testing lab to ensure quality control of solar panels in the country.

KOICA constructed the laboratory and provided, installed, and commissioned all required equipment for solar panel testing. It also conducted a nine-month training programme to ensure smooth operation during and after project completion.

The PSQCA aims to achieve Certification Body Testing Laboratory (CBTL) status, enabling the lab to issue IEC compliance certificates. It will facilitate local PV panel manufacturers in exporting their products to Europe and Central Asia.

KOICA President Chang Won Sam and the Republic of Korea Ambassador Park Jae-Lark inaugurated the lab on Saturday.

Mr Sam highlighted that sustainable, reliable energy is vital to Pakistan’s future.

“Country’s abundant sunshine offers a tremendous opportunity in solar e­­nergy, and I firmly bel­i­­e­­ve Pakistan is well-positio­ned to accelerate its transition toward clean and green energy.” He added that Korea aims to support Pakistan in strengthening its capacity to test and certify solar PV modules in accordance with international standards.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983, Korea and Pakistan have continuously streng­thened their partnership and expanded cooperation, he said.

Dr Jaesang Park, pro­­ject manager at KOICA, expressed confidence that the testing lab will significantly contribute to Pakistan’s solar industry.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025