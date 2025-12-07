IBA awards degrees to 1,046 at annual convocation

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi awarded degrees to 1,046 graduates of the Class of 2025 at its convocation held at the main campus on Saturday.

The graduating batch included 780 graduates from undergraduate programs, 259 from postgraduate programs, and seven PhDs, said a press release issued here.

Sindh Universities and Boards Minister. Muhammad Ismail Rahoo and Akhuwat Foundation Founder Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib attended as the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively.

Mr Rahoo said that it was an honour to be part of an occasion that celebrates excellence and the promise of a bright future.

He stated that IBA Karachi has long upheld its reputation as one of the country’s premier institutions, known for academic distinction, innovation and the nurturing of future leaders.

Dr Saqib praised IBA as an institution that has produced exceptional young individuals. “Today is a day of joy and celebration for these young graduates. It marks the rise of a new dawn — the recognition of a milestone achieved.”

IBA Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi applauded the graduating students for achieving this remarkable milestone, which is a testament to their dedication and perseverance. “We are now a very diverse community of faculty and students.”

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025