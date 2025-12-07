PPP will never stop support for Kashmiris’ struggle, says Rathore

LARKANA: The bond between Pakistan and Kashmir is extremely solid and strong and, as such, streets of the entire Kashmir always echo with the slogan of ‘We are Pakistanis’.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore while speaking to media at the Bhuttos’ mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Saturday.

He reaffirmed PPP’s unwavering support for the cause of Kashmiris.

He pointed out that although PPP government’s tenures in AJK remained short, but whenever it got the opportunity, it always raised a strong voice for the rights of Kashmiri people.

“We are the people who live along the Line of Control (LoC) with the Indian occupation forces standing on the other side, yet the people of Azad Kashmir have always stood as a strong wall against the enemy,” he said.

AJK PM pays homage to martyrs at Bhuttos’ mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

He recalled that [executed prime minister of Pakistan] Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fought for the rights of Kashmiris and he had remarked that “even if Pakistan has to fight against India for a thousand years, it will continue to back Kashmiris’ struggle until they achieved freedom”. Following this vision, Rathore said, former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also continued her government’s support for Kashmiris’ struggle. Under the same commitment, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also supporting the Kashmir cause, he added.

The AJK premier also acknowledged: “The credit for PPP’s coming to power again in Azad Jammu & Kashmir goes to President Asif Ali Zardari, who has always stood by Kashmiri people”.

He said that the journey of PPP’s electoral politics in AJK had begun with just 11 seats in 2021, and now the number has reached 29, “which is the result of people’s trust in its leadership and the hard work it had done.

“The next general elections will be held in 2026, and this government will prove to be a trailer for the upcoming elections.”

He expressed his confidence that PPP would form its government during the entire period of 2026-2031 in AJK and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is going to become the next prime minister of Pakistan.

He noted that the AJK recently faced many issues; movements were launched and people had taken to the street, but Bilawal showed confidence and succeeded in forming his party’s government. “Now public sentiments have changed,” he added.

The AJK premier said that soon after coming to power, his government introduced the ‘health card’ for people, and promised that several development projects would also be announced soon.

Earlier, the AJK premier paid his respects to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto at the mausoleum. He showered rose petals on their graves and offered fateha.

Members of his cabinet, as well as MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal, Larkana Commissioner Tahir Hussain Sangi, DC Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa, District Council Chairman Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, officials of different departments and a large number of party workers were also present.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025