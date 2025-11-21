E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Newly formed AJK cabinet assigned portfolios by PM Rathore

Tariq Naqash Published November 21, 2025
Eighteen legislators from the PPP take oath as new ministers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on November 19. — Photo by author
Eighteen legislators from the PPP take oath as new ministers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on November 19. — Photo by author
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Friday allocated portfolios to his 18 ministers and two advisers, two days after the formation of his cabinet.

According to an official notification, the senior-most minister, Mian Abdul Waheed, retained the department of law, justice, parliamentary affairs and human rights, which he had also held in the previous coalition government.

Sardar Javed Ayoub was assigned forests, wildlife, fisheries and the Muzaffarabad Development Authority; Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi was given health and population welfare; Javed Iqbal Budhanvi received food; and Nabila Ayoub was allocated the portfolio of the Kashmir cause, arts and languages.

The portfolios of works and communications (C&W), local government and rural development and finance and inland revenue also went to the PPP loyalists, Sardar Ziaul Qamar, Chaudhry Amar Yasin and Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, respectively.

Yasin is the son of PPP AJK President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, who was overlooked for the office of prime minister in the recent change.

Most recent entrants to the PPP retained the portfolios they had held in the Chaudhry Anwarul Haq–led coalition government.

  • Deevan Ali Chughtai — elementary and secondary education
  • Malik Zafar Iqbal — higher education
  • Chaudhry Arshad — energy and water resources
  • Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed — Power Development Organisation
  • Yasir Sultan — physical planning and housing
  • Chaudhry Akhlaq —revenue, stamps and evacuee property
  • Faheem Akhtar Rabbani — tourism and archaeology

Arshad and Sultan are the brother-in-law and son, respectively, of AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood.

Sardar Muhammad Hussain, a new entrant into the PPP who previously held population welfare, was assigned social welfare, women development, zakat and usher.

Muhammad Rafique Nayyar and Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni — who were not part of the previous coalition setup — were allotted religious affairs and auqaf and agriculture, animal husbandry, irrigation, dairy development and small dams, respectively. Both had joined the PPP slightly earlier than the other newcomers.

Among the advisers, Fahad Yaqoob was given trade and industry, labour, sericulture and the Government Printing Press, while Sardar Ahmad Saghir received sports, youth and culture.

Yaqoob is the son of senior PPP legislator and former president Haji Yaqoob Khan, while Saghir — who had also served as adviser in the Mr Haq–led government — is the son of MLA Shahida Saghir, who recently joined the PPP.

Contrary to speculation that the information department would go to Nayyar, the prime minister retained the portfolio with himself.

Rathore was sworn in as the 16th prime minister of AJK on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held a day after PPP’s Rathore was announced as the new AJK premier after Chaudhry Anwarul Haq was ousted through a vote of no-confidence (VoNC) in the region’s legislative assembly.

The oath was administered by AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar at the President’s House in Muzaffarabad. The speaker performed the duty on behalf of AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, who reportedly could not travel to the regional capital owing to his health issues.

Pakistan

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe