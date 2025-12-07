Lawyers’ convention in Lahore rejects 26th, 27th amendments

LAHORE: A lawyers’ convention on Saturday rejected the 26th and 27th ‘constitutional amendments’ and demanded affirming commitment to the supremacy of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary.

The convention, jointly hosted by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and the Lahore Bar Association (LBA), concluded with the passage of a resolution carrying several demands and condemnations.

At present the Hamid Khan-led professional group rules both associations.

The resolution began with the rejection of the amendments, asserting that these changes defaced the constitution and destroyed the institution of judiciary in Pakistan. It rejected the Federal Constitutional Court, calling it an ‘unconstitutional’ court and a ‘murder’ of the judiciary.

It condemned the press conference held by the ISPR DG on Dec 5, for “attacking political leaders, patriots and national heroes like Imran Khan,” calling the tone a “shameful attempt to drag the armed forces into politics and unbecoming of a military general”.

The resolution demanded immediate release of all political figures and the return of missing persons.

It said their detention violates fundamental rights like the right to life, liberty, equality, fair trial, and due process.

The resolution mentioned names of political leaders, including Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Maharang Baloch, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and others, whom the lawyers claim are detained through false cases.

The resolution said all future elections for the bar councils and associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, should be held on the basis of biometrics to undo the election rigging allegedly done during the last couple of years at the behest of the leadership of the Pakistan Bar Council.

It condemned members of the provincial bar councils who are allegedly selling their votes for the upcoming election of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The resolution also condemned and rejected the Punjab Protection of Property Ordinance 2025, calling it ‘unconstitutional’ and a violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens.Senator Hamid Khan, PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja, Ali Ahmad Kurd, Haseeb Jamali, Salahuddin, Rabbiya Bajwa, LHCBA president Asif Nissoana, LBA president Mubashir Rehman, Mahmood Ashraf and others addressed the convention.

