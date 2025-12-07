Girl accuses father, brother of rape

SAHIWAL: A 16-year-old girl has accused her father and elder brother of repeatedly raping her at Hasan Colony, Iqbalnagar, Sahiwal tehsil.

On her complaint, Kasowal police registered a case under Section 375A of the Pakistan Penal Code, arrested both suspects and initiated investigation. According to police, complainant ‘R’ lives in a joint family where her father (42), resides with two wives, two brothers and their children.

The whole family, including the complainant, works as labourers at a brick kiln near Iqbalnagar. The complainant’s mother, Khalid’s first wife, has been living separately at her parental home due to dispute with her husband.

The girl approached the police, alleging that her father and her elder brother (18) had been sexually abusing her for the past few months. She claimed she resisted several times but was assaulted forcibly. She expressed fear for her life, saying she could be killed in the name of honour. Her statement was recorded in the presence of Lady Constable Hifza Aslam.

Police confirmed the incident and shifted her to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chichawatni, for medical examination. Sub-Inspector Khalid Parvaiz said medical examination was conducted and report is expected by Sunday. Both the suspects are in police custody. Preliminary investigation revealed that the family had previously worked as brick kiln labourers in the vicinity of Lahore.

Police suspect the girl has an alleged affair with a man in Lahore, as her father claimed she had twice gone to him and was brought back. Further investigation is underway.

