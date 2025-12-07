E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Diagnosis centre for Wilson’s disease established in KP

Bureau Report Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 12:01pm
A file photo of Khyber Medical College. — Photo courtesy KMC Facebook
A file photo of Khyber Medical College. — Photo courtesy KMC Facebook
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical College (KMC) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), have formally launched the Wilson Disease Support Group (WDSG), the first dedicated institutional platform in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established to enhance early identification, multidisciplinary management and long-term care for patients suffering from Wilson Disease, a rare but potentially life-threatening genetic disorder.

The inaugural ceremony, held at Khyber Medical College, was graced by the KMC dean, Professor Mahmud Aurangzeb as chief guest who officially inaugurated the group as its patron-in-chief.

The initiative is led by Prof. Iqbal Haider, consultant physician & associate dean research KMC and Dr Suleman Elahi Malik, who established the platform to provide structured, collaborative and patient-centred support involving families, postgraduate trainees, consultants and the Medicine Interest Group (MIG) KMC.

Recognising that Wilson Disease affects multiple organs and requires coordinated specialist care, the WDSG brings together expert programme directors from several clinical fields: General Medicine (Associate Prof. Zahidullah Khan, Assistant Prof. Shah Umam), Gastroenterology & Hepatology (Assistant Prof. Omar Khan), Neurology (assistant prof Irfan Khattak), Ophthalmology (Associate Prof. Imran Ahmed), Chemical Pathology (Associate Prof. Mohsin Shafi), Psychiatry (Associate Prof. Imran Khan), Nutrition & Dietetics (Mr. Zulqarnain Haider) and Pediatrics (Associate Prof. Zia Muhammad). Postgraduate trainees from relevant specialties and members of MIG KMC will serve as the founding steering committee, while senior consultants will act as the principal clinical faculty and programme directors of the group.

The Wilson Disease Support Group has outlined several key initiatives including quarterly patient clinics, family screening, facilitation of genetic testing and support for access to essential medications, public awareness campaigns, development of Urdu informational materials and assistance with referrals for liver transplantation when necessary.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe