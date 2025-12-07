Diagnosis centre for Wilson’s disease established in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical College (KMC) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), have formally launched the Wilson Disease Support Group (WDSG), the first dedicated institutional platform in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established to enhance early identification, multidisciplinary management and long-term care for patients suffering from Wilson Disease, a rare but potentially life-threatening genetic disorder.

The inaugural ceremony, held at Khyber Medical College, was graced by the KMC dean, Professor Mahmud Aurangzeb as chief guest who officially inaugurated the group as its patron-in-chief.

The initiative is led by Prof. Iqbal Haider, consultant physician & associate dean research KMC and Dr Suleman Elahi Malik, who established the platform to provide structured, collaborative and patient-centred support involving families, postgraduate trainees, consultants and the Medicine Interest Group (MIG) KMC.

Recognising that Wilson Disease affects multiple organs and requires coordinated specialist care, the WDSG brings together expert programme directors from several clinical fields: General Medicine (Associate Prof. Zahidullah Khan, Assistant Prof. Shah Umam), Gastroenterology & Hepatology (Assistant Prof. Omar Khan), Neurology (assistant prof Irfan Khattak), Ophthalmology (Associate Prof. Imran Ahmed), Chemical Pathology (Associate Prof. Mohsin Shafi), Psychiatry (Associate Prof. Imran Khan), Nutrition & Dietetics (Mr. Zulqarnain Haider) and Pediatrics (Associate Prof. Zia Muhammad). Postgraduate trainees from relevant specialties and members of MIG KMC will serve as the founding steering committee, while senior consultants will act as the principal clinical faculty and programme directors of the group.

The Wilson Disease Support Group has outlined several key initiatives including quarterly patient clinics, family screening, facilitation of genetic testing and support for access to essential medications, public awareness campaigns, development of Urdu informational materials and assistance with referrals for liver transplantation when necessary.

