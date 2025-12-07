Doctors protest abduction of colleague

ABBOTTABAD: Doctors at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed hospital boycotted work and staged a demonstration on Saturday to protest against the mysterious disappearance of a female doctor two days ago and police’s inaction to recover her despite lodging of a case.

Leaders of the Provincial Doctors Association and Grand Health Alliance announced that if she was not found by the Monday’s deadline, protests would be extended to hospitals across the province.

Speaking to the media at the DHQ premises, Dr Moazzam Khan and other association leaders said the doctor, identified as Dr. Warda Mushtaq, left the hospital during duty hours but never reached home. Despite prompt reporting and the registration of a case, there has been no significant progress, raising serious concerns within the medical community.

According to case No. 1265, a complaint filed by Dr. Warda’s father led police to register a kidnapping case under Section 365. The FIR states that Dr. Warda left the hospital with the wife of a well-known Abbottabad businessman and went to Jadoon Plaza, Mandian, within the jurisdiction of Mirpur Police Station, after which all contacts with her were lost.

The missing doctor had earlier accused her friend Misma (R) of using delaying tactics in returning the 67 tolas of gold jewelry that she had handed over to her in 2023 before traveling to Dubai for work. A formal document confirming the handover reportedly exists. On the evening of December 4, Dr. Warda went with her friend to retrieve the jewelry during her emergency duty shift, but did not return.

Following the report, DPO Abbottabad Haroon Rashid Khan formed an investigation team comprising officers from Mirpur city and cant police stations. However, even after two days, no breakthrough has been made.

On Saturday, doctors at DHQ Hospital continued their OPD boycott, treating only emergency cases. Medical staff from various departments—including nurses, paramedics and support workers—joined the protest, demanding Dr. Warda’s immediate recovery. Protest leaders confirmed that plans are underway to escalate demonstrations across the province if authorities fail to act promptly.

Hundreds of patients were affected by the shutdown, as more than 2,000 people typically visit the DHQ OPD daily for eye, cardiac, gastrointestinal, orthopedic, ENT and other ailments.

Police officials said efforts are ongoing and expressed hope that progress will be made soon, adding that senior officers are actively overseeing the investigation.

