Cricket ground inaugurated in Lower Chitral

Zahiruddin Published December 7, 2025
CHITRAL: As a part of his initiative to construct and rehabilitate 50 playgrounds across the district, Lower Chitral DC Rao Muhammad Hashim Azim inaugurated the recently completed cricket ground in Baradam Village near Lowari tunnel here on Saturday.

The villagers of Baradam, Ashrait and Ziarat including youth folk attended the inauguration ceremony in large number and expressed their gratitude to the district administration for providing the most cherished facility to them.

Addressing on the occasion, he emphasised that sports played a fundamental role in promoting discipline, teamwork and a healthy lifestyle.

MASS LITERACY: To promote mass literacy in Kalash valleys of Bumburate, Birir and Rumbur, the Kalash Valleys Development Authority (KVDA) entered into an agreement with National Commission for Human Development, besides cooperation in the areas of skills development, health and promotion of volunteerism.

The agreement was formally signed by the director general KVDA, Minhasuddin, and the deputy director NCHD Lower Chitral, Syed Maqsood Shah, in a ceremony held here on Saturday.

As per the agreement instrument, the partnership will launch a number of joint programmes including technical and vocational training for women and youth, mobile health awareness campaigns and volunteer programmes for youth under the “Each One, Teach One” initiative, to realise the goals of youth empowerment.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

