E-Paper | December 06, 2025

India caps airfares as IndiGo crisis leaves hundreds stranded for fifth day

Reuters Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 03:23pm
Travellers sit with their luggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India, December 6. —Reuters
Travellers sit with their luggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India, December 6. —Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

India capped airfares on Saturday as hundreds of passengers gathered outside Bengaluru and Mumbai airports after IndiGo cancelled 385 flights on the fifth day of a crisis at the country’s biggest airline that has crippled air travel.

IndiGo has cancelled thousands of flights this week due to a shortage of pilots after it failed to plan adequately for new rules limiting pilots’ work hours.

The government responded on Friday, announcing special relief for the carrier and the operation of additional trains to help clear the backlog.

The Delhi airport posted on X on Saturday that flight operations were steadily resuming, but cancellations remained rife elsewhere.

‘Waiting for my luggage’

With IndiGo’s spate of cancellations, fares rose on flights operated by other airlines on popular routes. The government said it was capping fares to maintain pricing discipline, without disclosing details of the caps.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said it would “continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines”.

Fares were last capped during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The flight cancellations are the biggest crisis ever for 20-year-old IndiGo, which has an over 60 per cent market share in the world’s most-populous country and has prided itself on on-time performance while luring passengers with lower fares.

IndiGo acknowledges failing to plan properly for the November 1 deadline to implement the stricter rules on night flying and weekly rest for pilots.

On Friday, more than 1,000 IndiGo flights were cancelled. After the government announced the exemptions to the rules for IndiGo, the airline said it could return to normal operations between December 10 and 15.

On Saturday, IndiGo cancelled 124 flights in Bengaluru, 109 in Mumbai, 86 in New Delhi and 66 in Hyderabad, airport sources told Reuters.

The disruptions have upended weddings in India as many families and guests were stranded at airports.

Hundreds of passengers gathered outside Bengaluru and Mumbai airports on Saturday, some unaware of the cancellations, according to Reuters witnesses.

Satish Konde had to catch a connecting flight from Mumbai to the western city of Nagpur and had checked in before being told it was cancelled.

“I am waiting for my luggage to be returned,” he said.

Pilots call exemption ‘selective dispensation’

The new pilot rest and duty rules capped the number of night landings to two from six and restricted the maximum number of hours a pilot can fly in the night to 10 hours.

For now, IndiGo has been exempted from both measures until February 10.

The new rules also said that if a pilot takes a personal leave that cannot be not counted in calculating his weekly rest period of 48 hours.

That restriction too has been put on hold for all airlines, given the IndiGo crisis.

That has upset pilot labour groups, who told the government that safety must not be compromised to make up for IndiGo’s poor planning, the head of the Federation of Indian Pilots, C.S. Randhawa, told Reuters.

The Airline Pilots Association of India objected on Friday, calling the relief for IndiGo “selective dispensation”.

The norms “exist solely to safeguard human life,” the association said in a letter to the government.

Other major Indian airlines, including Air India and Akasa, have not had to cancel flights due to the new rules.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe