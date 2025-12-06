From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: PLO slates Israel

UNITED NATIONS: The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) … took a giant step through the front door of the United Nations Security Council to participate in the deliberations of the world body’s supreme executive organ. PLO representative Basel Amin was invited to the [UNSC] meeting to take part in discussion of Israeli air raids on Palestinian targets in Lebanon… .

The presence of a PLO delegate at the meeting was an event of historical importance, or at least an important new factor, in the political and diplomatic line-up of forces in the Middle East conflict. It was tragically ironic, or perhaps inherently just, that it was an Israeli air attack that allowed the PLO to take a seat at the [UNSC’s] horse shoe-shaped table.

The indignant and emotional response to the attack prevailed over the objections brought up by some Council members such as France, Italy and Britain, which admitted that the PLO should be given a hearing but not on the basis of an existing and properly constituted state. The opposition of the United States to the PLO’s invitation was routine. Speakers … condemned the Israeli aggression and called on the [UNSC] to restrain the Zionist state.

