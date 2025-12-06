Putin, Modi fortify alliance against backdrop of Western pressure

• Aim for $100bn in bilateral trade by 2030; Moscow assures ‘uninterrupted’ energy supplies to India

• New Delhi stresses its ‘position is for peace’; Russian president says he’s working on a solution to Ukraine war

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded two days of talks on Friday with a series of agreements to fortify their economic and political ties, though both had their eyes fixed on what lies ahead in their tense encounters with the West.

From the Russian perspective, the two leaders have laid the groundwork for boosting the economic partnership between the traditional allies, with the countries signing a series of pacts to raise bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

After summit-level talks on Friday, Russia and India signed a dozen memoranda spanning infrastructure, energy, pharma and media sectors.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is pursuing an independent sovereign policy, and it attains great results in the economy,” Putin said, adding that Russia is seeking “multifaceted relations” with India in various sectors.

“It is a matter of happiness that my acquaintance with you is more than 25 years old,” Modi told Putin. The Indian leader added that the biggest strength between the two countries “is mutual trust.”

Modi expressed confidence that the countries could meet their $100 billion trade target before 2030.

Russia on its side pledged to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies to India. The catch is how? India has signalled to drastically cut down on its oil imports from Russia under US pressure.

On the other hand, Putin has exuded confidence in recent comments about the impending peaceful end of the Ukraine war, which could entirely change the business climate.

The pressure from the West to stymie the visit was reflected in an editorial the India-based ambassadors of Germany, France and UK wrote in Indian newspapers, which was disparaging of Putin’s alleged push against ending the war soon.

Not to be left behind in the propaganda contest, Putin officially launched the RT India news channel in New Delhi, which he said will give “millions of Indian citizens the opportunity to know more about the reality of Russia.”

The strength of personal relations between the two leaders has been evident throughout the two-day visit, an RT analysis said. It started with Modi’s “remarkable welcome for Putin on the red carpet on Thursday and their brief drive in a Toyota SUV”.

The visit is also thought to have included discussions on collaboration in the defence and space sectors, as well as talks on the joint production of Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets.

In a clip released to Indian TV channels, Putin was seen as telling Modi that Russia was working with the US and other partners towards a peaceful settlement of his war in Ukraine.

“India is not neutral — India has a position, and that position is for peace,” Modi told the Russian president as they opened their talks in New Delhi on Friday.

“We support every effort for peace, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with every initiative taken for peace,” he said. In response, Putin thanked Modi for his attention and efforts aimed at resolving the war.

“We had the opportunity — and you gave me that opportunity — to speak in detail about what is happening on the Ukrainian track and about the steps we are taking jointly with some other partners, including the United States, toward a possible peaceful settlement of this crisis,” Putin said.

The Russian president highlighted the joint areas of cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi.

India has been under scrutiny from European and US officials for its purchase of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

India has continued to buy discounted Russian oil, despite warnings from Washington that this is partly keeping Moscow’s revenues afloat to fund the Ukraine war.

US President Donald Trump has imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, raising the total duties to 50 per cent in retaliation.

“New areas are emerging — high technologies, joint work in aviation, space, and artificial intelligence. We have a very trusting relationship in the field of military-technical cooperation, and we intend to move forward in all these areas,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, Moscow will tap into New Delhi’s expertise by establishing a major pharmaceutical plant in Russia’s Kaluga region in collaboration with India. The facility will produce high-quality anti-cancer drugs, according to Russian reports.

India is known as the pharmacy of the world. The South Asian nation makes 60 per cent of the world’s vaccines, supplies over 20pc of global generic medicines, and accounts for 60pc of Africa’s generics.

The 23rd Russia-India Summit coincided with a US push for a Ukraine peace deal while seeking global cooperation. The visit by Putin is also a test for New Delhi’s efforts to balance relations with Moscow and Washington as the nearly four-year war in Ukraine grinds on.

Putin last visited India in 2021. Modi was in Moscow last year, and the two leaders briefly met in September in China during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025