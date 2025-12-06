E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Encounters continue across Punjab with seven more killed

Dawn Report Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
TOBA TEK SINGH / DERA GHAZI KHAN / SAHIWAL: Seven more alleged drug peddlers were killed and four others were arrested in encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in various parts of the province on Friday.

As per details, a Toba CCD team claimed to come under fire during a routine patrol in the Pirmahal area.

The police claimed that after the firing stopped, the body of notorious drug dealer Shakeel alias Mitha, a resident of Chak 320-GB, was recovered.

Police claimed that he was killed by the firing of his accomplices, who had managed to escape. In another incident in Pirmahal, two alleged drug peddlers opened fire on a CCD team near the Fesco grid station. Police claimed that they attempted to flee but their motorcycle collided with an electric pole. As a result, one of them identified as Munir Mumtaz was injured and arrested and was shifted to the Pirmahal THQ Hospital while his unidentified accomplice managed to escape on a bike.

In Faisalabad, an alleged ice dealer involved in supplying narcotics to university students was killed after an encounter with a Madina Town CCD team.

A CCD official claimed that Irfan alias Kaddu of Chak 203 RB Malikpur along with his three unidentified accomplices were confronted by the team near Bawa Chak in Millat Town Police area. He claimed that Kaddu was found dead after an exchange of fire and he was killed by the bullets of his own accomplices who managed to flee.

Another two drug peddlers were killed in encounters with the CCD in the Khanewal district. In one incident near the Canal Rest House in Mian Channu tehsil, a group of alleged narcotic smugglers opened fire on the CCD team, which was also retaliated. When the firing ended, alleged drug dealer Khalid alias Khado of Makhdoompur was found dead by the bullets of his accomplices.

The other encounter took place between the CCD team and drug dealers near Jahanian, in which after an exchange of firing one known drug pusher Ali Shah of Chak 131GB Mian Channu was killed.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, police claimed that drug peddlers Amjad Wadani of Dera Ghazi Khan and Ashfaq Mochi of Taunsa Sharif were killed by the firing of their accomplices in two separate encounters with the CCD.

Three separate encounters were reported in the Sahiwal district. In the first encounter, CCD officials claimed to come under fire by three suspects on a motorcycle.

CCD claimed drug smuggler Khalid Mahmood, resident of village 399/GB Tandlianwala, along with his two companions, exchanged fire with the CCD when they tried to stop them near Aurangabad on Faisalabad-Sahiwal Road. Later, police claimed to have found Khalid’s body along with 1,200 grams of hashish and a 30-bore pistol, while his two accomplices escaped in the dark.

In another incident, CCD claimed to have arrested a drug smuggler Iqbal Querashi in injured condition after an exchange of fire during a raid at a dera in Jhangi Siyal, Harappa Road. Police said that two of his accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Police claimed to have recovered 1,300 grams of hashish and a pistol. Police shifted Iqbal to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

In a separate incident, the Kassowal Police claimed that during a raid on a farm in village 11/14-L on a tip-off, notorious drug peddlers Mazhar Hussain and his accomplices fired on the police.

Police claimed to have found critically injured Mazhar in the fields, while his accomplices had run away.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

