Three-day ophthalmologists conference begins

LAHORE: With participation of 21 globally known ophthalmologists, the Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan (OSP) is hosting the annual gathering of medical experts of this speciality in the provincial capital.

The total number of speakers/experts in the event is reported as 400 and around 1,800 participants are registered where a workshop will be organised with 100 sessions at a hotel on The Mall.

A senior ophthalmologist declared it the largest annual scientific and research gathering of ophthalmologists which has been organised by the OSP in collaboration with the Pakistan Oculoplastic Association (POA).

Beginning on Friday, he said, the three-day conference is being held under the title of “43rd Lahore Ophthalmo and POA’s 3rd Annual Symposium”.

“The conference has become a key hub for showcasing cutting-edge scientific research, global trends in ophthalmology, live surgical sessions, hands-on training, and state-of-the-art equipment,” the ophthalmologist said.

He said that 21 international speakers/experts from various countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, China, UAE, Turkiye, Portugal, Nepal, and Greece will share their experiences besides a number of local ophthalmologists.

This year, the conference is being chaired by prominent ophthalmologist and Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan President Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Chaudhry and the Pakistan Ophthalmological Association is a special part of the event.

The first day of the conference was attended by prominent ophthalmologists from all over the world.

The event will also organise four symposiums and six teaching courses daily, he said adding that the participants are getting an opportunity to see the largest exhibition of the latest and most contemporary ophthalmological equipment and products available in Pakistan, which would help in modern approaches to vision diseases.Prof Dr Muhammad Moin, chairman of the Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan Scientific Committee, said that the presence of 21 renowned international speakers was a testament to the successful organisation of our conference.

He said the regular organisation of a plenary session on Friday evening, live surgery on Saturday morning, and a quiz competition for ophthalmologists from across Pakistan on Sunday are welcome additions to the programme for the participants.Prof Dr Javed Chaudhry appreciated the services and efforts of the office bearers of the association for the successful launch of this scientific and research conference in the field of ophthalmology.

He also appreciated the efforts of the executive members and chairpersons of supra-specialty societies who designed the scientific programme keeping in mind modern requirements and ensured a uniform experience for all participants.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025