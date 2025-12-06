Movie Review: Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 brings us back to the lively, colourful city of animals that fans loved in the first film. After all, how could a movie that is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (also writer of Encanto, Moana and Zootopia), with music from Michael Giacchino (Up, Ratatouille and The Incredibles), be bad?

The visuals are brighter, the action is sharper, the music is catchy and the story wastes no time getting started. Released nine years later, the sequel restores the charm, comedy and warm-hearted spirit that made Zootopia a modern classic.

The film begins just a week after the events of the original. The calm of the city is broken by the sudden kidnapping of its founder, setting off a chain of fast-paced and exciting moments. From chase scenes to mystery clues, the story keeps moving right until the final act, when a critical antidote must be delivered to save the city.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, respectively. Their voice work is lively as the two partners jump into trouble once again. With Macaulay Culkin (yes, the kid from the Home Alone series) and Ke Huy Quan (from The Goonies, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), joining Idris Elba, known to us as the voice of Knuckles, and global superstar Shakira reprising her role, the film feels less like an animated sequel and more like a star-studded blockbuster.

Judy and Nick, now official partners, soon learn that working together isn’t always easy — Judy’s energetic drive clashes with Nick’s relaxed style, causing problems during their missions. When a mysterious snake appears and becomes the centre of suspicion, things take a serious turn. Then the kidnapping incident suddenly points to Judy and Nick themselves. With the media twisting facts and spreading rumours, the two must clear their names while also uncovering the real culprit.

The movie also shows how easily the truth can be manipulated. News channels exaggerate stories and the city’s mayor seems controlled by influential figures. While these ideas are common in animated films, Zootopia 2 presents them with humour and excitement, making them enjoyable.

In the end, the movie carries a heartfelt but straightforward lesson: believe in yourself and never abandon your friends, even in the most challenging times. Judy and Nick’s loyalty to each other strengthens the emotional core of the film, reminding us that friendship and trust can overcome fear, confusion and doubt.

