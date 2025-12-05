Cloudflare says dashboard outage issue is fixed

Cloudflare, a content delivery network (CDN) and domain name server (DNS) service, said on Friday it had fixed an issue with its dashboard related Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

The outage had sent shares down 4.5 per cent in premarket trading.

In updates posted on its status page, the company said it was investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs.

Minutes later, it said a fix had been implemented and it was monitoring the results. On 9:20 UTC, it said the incident had been resolved.

Detailing the incident, Cloudflare said: “A change made to how Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall parses requests caused Cloudflare’s network to be unavailable for several minutes this morning.”

The company clarified that “this was not an attack; the change was deployed by our team to help mitigate the industry-wide vulnerability disclosed this week in React Server Components.”

Canva, an online graphic design tool, in a post on X, initially informed its users that the issues were impacting its services.

“Our CDN, Cloudflare, is experiencing an outage that’s impacting Canva,” it said, adding that it was working with the company to get things back up and running. The post was later deleted.

Once the fix was implemented, Canva said its platform was functional again.

Meanwhile, users of social media platform X also complained about their inability to access several websites.

Cloudflare runs one of the world’s largest networks that helps websites and apps load faster and stay online by protecting them from traffic surges and cyberattacks.

Last month, Cloudflare experienced a global outage that affected access to web services worldwide.

In October, an outage of Amazon’s cloud service had caused global turmoil as thousands of popular websites and apps, including Snapchat and Reddit, were inaccessible due to the disruption.