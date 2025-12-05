E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Cloudflare says dashboard outage issue is fixed

Reuters | News Desk Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 03:01pm
Cloudflare logo. —Courtesy https://blog.cloudflare.com/
Cloudflare logo. —Courtesy https://blog.cloudflare.com/
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Cloudflare, a content delivery network (CDN) and domain name server (DNS) service, said on Friday it had fixed an issue with its dashboard related Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

The outage had sent shares down 4.5 per cent in premarket trading.

In updates posted on its status page, the company said it was investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs.

Minutes later, it said a fix had been implemented and it was monitoring the results. On 9:20 UTC, it said the incident had been resolved.

Detailing the incident, Cloudflare said: “A change made to how Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall parses requests caused Cloudflare’s network to be unavailable for several minutes this morning.”

The company clarified that “this was not an attack; the change was deployed by our team to help mitigate the industry-wide vulnerability disclosed this week in React Server Components.”

Canva, an online graphic design tool, in a post on X, initially informed its users that the issues were impacting its services.

“Our CDN, Cloudflare, is experiencing an outage that’s impacting Canva,” it said, adding that it was working with the company to get things back up and running. The post was later deleted.

Once the fix was implemented, Canva said its platform was functional again.

Meanwhile, users of social media platform X also complained about their inability to access several websites.

Cloudflare runs one of the world’s largest networks that helps websites and apps load faster and stay online by protecting them from traffic surges and cyberattacks.

Last month, Cloudflare experienced a global outage that affected access to web services worldwide.

In October, an outage of Amazon’s cloud service had caused global turmoil as thousands of popular websites and apps, including Snapchat and Reddit, were inaccessible due to the disruption.

Tech

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe