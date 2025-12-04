Fire erupts at Karachi garment factory; efforts to douse flame underway: Rescue 1122

A fire erupted at a garment factory in Karachi’s Export Processing Zone on Thursday, Rescue 1122 said in a statement, adding that efforts were underway to douse the flame.

According to the statement, “As soon as the Central Command and Control of the Rescue 1122 received the information, a fire and rescue team, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade truck, were dispatched to the scene.”

It added that the team was trying to bring the fire under control.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.