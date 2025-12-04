E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Factory at Karachi Export Processing Zone collapses after fire erupts: Rescue 1122

Imtiaz Ali Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 05:52pm
Smoke billows out of a factory in Karachi’s Export Processing Zone, where a fire erupted on Dec 4, 2025. — screengrab from video via author
The building of a garment factory in Karachi Export Processing Zone collapsed on Thursday after a fire erupted there, Rescue 1122 said, adding that efforts were under way to douse the flames.

An initial statement by the rescue service said, “As soon as the Central Command and Control of the Rescue 1122 received the information, a fire and rescue team, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade truck, were dispatched to the scene.”

It added that the team was trying to bring the fire under control.

An update by Rescue 1122 later said the factory’s building had collapsed due to the intensity of the fire, adding that two firefighters had been injured due to the collapse.

They were being provided first aid, the statement said.

Separately, a statement by Sukkan police said that the fire erupted in a warehouse and no casualties had been reported thus far.

Further investigation was under way, the statement added.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

