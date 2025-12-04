Factory at Karachi Export Processing Zone collapses after fire erupts: Rescue 1122

The building of a garment factory in Karachi Export Processing Zone collapsed on Thursday after a fire erupted there, Rescue 1122 said, adding that efforts were under way to douse the flames.

An initial statement by the rescue service said, “As soon as the Central Command and Control of the Rescue 1122 received the information, a fire and rescue team, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade truck, were dispatched to the scene.”

It added that the team was trying to bring the fire under control.

An update by Rescue 1122 later said the factory’s building had collapsed due to the intensity of the fire, adding that two firefighters had been injured due to the collapse.

They were being provided first aid, the statement said.

Separately, a statement by Sukkan police said that the fire erupted in a warehouse and no casualties had been reported thus far.

Further investigation was under way, the statement added.

