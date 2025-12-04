E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Police to use drones to detect traffic violations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The traffic police have decided to use drone cameras to enforce traffic rules in the city, a police spokesman said.

“It has been decided to use drone technology to monitor traffic rule violations and to take action against violators,” he said in a statement.

Drone technology will initially be used in crowded and congested areas to spot the traffic violation, the spokesman said.

He said on detection of violation by drones the traffic wardens will take immediate action against the violators.

Indiscriminate crackdown on underage driving, people not wearing helmet, one-way violators was already underway, the spokesman said.

Zero tolerance has led to a significant reduction in traffic violations. Amendments to traffic rules have been made to protect citizens, he said.

The purpose of traffic police is not to issue challans but to protect lives, he said adding that practical steps are underway to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe