Police to use drones to detect traffic violations

RAWALPINDI: The traffic police have decided to use drone cameras to enforce traffic rules in the city, a police spokesman said.

“It has been decided to use drone technology to monitor traffic rule violations and to take action against violators,” he said in a statement.

Drone technology will initially be used in crowded and congested areas to spot the traffic violation, the spokesman said.

He said on detection of violation by drones the traffic wardens will take immediate action against the violators.

Indiscriminate crackdown on underage driving, people not wearing helmet, one-way violators was already underway, the spokesman said.

Zero tolerance has led to a significant reduction in traffic violations. Amendments to traffic rules have been made to protect citizens, he said.

The purpose of traffic police is not to issue challans but to protect lives, he said adding that practical steps are underway to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025