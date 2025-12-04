Special task force reviews crackdown on illegal foreigners in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the special task force for action against illegal foreign nationals was held on Wednesday to review the detailed progress made so far and to discuss future strategy on the matter.

Officials told Dawn that the meeting was attended by Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and officials from the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, PTA, CDA, the district administration and other relevant departments.

District administrations and police from Rawalpindi, Attock, Haripur and Murree also attended the meeting via Zoom.

Islamabad IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that strict measures would be taken to dismantle settlements of illegally residing foreign nationals.

He emphasised that strict action should also be taken against foreign nationals obtaining medical treatment with fake identification and forged documents.

The meeting was briefed that a door-to-door survey is being rapidly conducted in the federal capital to gather complete information about residents.

Similarly, data for every person residing in Islamabad is being registered, including identity card details and basic resident information.

It was informed that to expedite the door-to-door survey process, a self-enumerator mobile application has been developed, allowing citizens to enter their information themselves.

Through this app, citizens can also register details of their family members, employees, foreign nationals and tenants. Survey teams have already completed surveys of over 25,000 families, and surveys of approximately 100,000 households in the federal capital will be completed within the next few months.

The meeting was further briefed that to ensure secrecy and security, all data is being securely stored with NADRA. It was agreed to expedite the door-to-door survey process and make possible the integration of data between Islamabad Police and NADRA.

The meeting was informed that efforts to enhance safety in the federal capital also include the implementation of M-Tag, which is progressing rapidly. So far, over 52,000 vehicles in Islamabad have been issued M-Tags, and effective implementation of the system is being ensured at various locations across the city.

Relevant officers reported that the repatriation of illegally residing foreign nationals from various districts is continuing at a rapid pace, and the majority have returned voluntarily.

It was also informed that legal action against landlords housing illegally residing foreign nationals is ongoing.

The meeting decided that strict measures should be taken to curb the movement of illegal foreigners in adjoining districts and that a ban be imposed on providing utilities, including electricity, to illegally residing foreign nationals. In addition, accommodation and employment should not be provided to illegal foreigners.

Data from all districts is being consolidated on the central dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Interior.

A Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officer, briefing the meeting, reported that the process of blocking the SIM cards of illegally residing individuals is ongoing.

