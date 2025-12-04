E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Man injured in Numl gas explosion dies

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 4, 2025
ISLAMABAD: A man who sustained critical injuries in gas leak explosion at Numl on Tuesday died in hospital on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanaullah, a naib qasid at the university. Seven people, including five students and a clerk, sustained burn injuries in the incident.

The condition of university’s clerk identified as Sher Zadha is also critical as he sustained 60 to 65 percent burn injuries.

The gas explosion in the university caused by leakage and short circuit inside a room which also damaged the adjacent room.

Woman, daughter injured in gas leak blast

A mother and her 18-month-old daughter were injured in a gas leak explosion in Hamza colony in the limits of Naseerabad police on Wednesday.

The gas leak explosion shattered window glasses and wooden door and sparked panic among the residents of the area who came out of their houses on hearing the sound of explosion. Police said that the explosion happened in the house of Ali Ahmad when the woman showed a match stick to gas stove at 9am.

As a result of the explosion, the woman and her 18-month-old daughter were injured after being trapped in the fire.

Rescue 1122 shifted the burn victims to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

The woman, 37, had 60 per cent burn injuries, while her 18-year-old daughter had 25 per cent , police said.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

