Child’s drowning in manhole: KMC report attributes death to ‘carelessness’ of BRT, department store officials

Imtiaz Ali Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 02:51pm
In this file photo, people anxiously wait during the search operation on December 1 to locate a three-year-old child who drowned in a manhole in Gulshan-i-Iqbal. — Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
A report by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on the drowning of a three-year-old boy in an open manhole in Gulshan-i-Iqbal has attributed the incident to the “carelessness” of officials from the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service and a department store adjacent to where the incident took place, it emerged on Wednesday.

The body of a three-year-old boy who drowned in an open manhole near Nipa in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Sunday night was found on Monday, around 15 hours after the incident occurred.

The report by the KMC, a copy of which is available with Dawn, said that the department had received instructions from Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the municipal commissioner to initiate an operation for recovering the body of the child from the drain located in front of Chase Departmental Store in Nipa.

It said that following the retrieval of the child’s body, “the site was meticulously inspected to ascertain the exact cause of the drowning”.

According to the report, the inspection found the ongoing BRT construction work at the location to be a “significant contributing factor”.

“Based on reports from the concerned inspector and area residents, the BRT construction has resulted in the severe damage and disruption of the entire drainage system, which runs from Nipa towards Aziz Bhatti Park,” it said.

“It was observed that, at most locations, the drains were covered with temporary two by two feet square covers. Unfortunately, one of these covers was reportedly left open in front of the Chase Departmental Store,” it said.

“It is pertinent to mention that the procedure of covering cleaning pits with two by two feet square covers from Nipa to Aziz Bhatti Park road is a non-standard practice never implemented by KMC at any location,” it said.

It further stressed that BRT service officials had failed to formally notify or obtain clearance from KMC before carrying out excavation work.

“These pits were excavated by BRT officials and subsequently paved over during road construction,” the report said.

In light of those facts, the report concluded that the incident occurred due to the “carelessness of both the concerned BRT officials and the management of Chase Departmental Store” as “neither took adequate measures to secure the open drain”.

It should be mentioned that the construction of the BRT’s Red Line project has turned the city’s major arteries, including one of the busiest thoroughfares, University Road, into construction zones.

The report added that under the monitoring of the deputy commissioner for District East, the assistant commissioner of Gulshan-i-Iqbal, and BRT engineers, the excavated pits had been refilled to maintain the flow of traffic.

The child’s tragic death, particularly the lack of cooperation from relevant civic agencies to launch an immediate search, had angered relatives and area residents, who staged a protest on University Road on Sunday night and again during the day on Monday.

On Tuesday, many political parties held protests against the provincial administration and demanded that the Karachi mayor resign, while pleas were also filed in courts demanding action against city officials.

Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fayez
Dec 03, 2025 02:54pm
Amazing.. KMC has shifted blame on to department store for its own negligence..bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Dec 03, 2025 03:22pm
where is the municipality and mayor's responsibility in the report? What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Naila
Dec 03, 2025 03:27pm
Standard operating procedure , start the Blame Game till Public emotion die down then forget everything till the next incident.
Reply Recommend 0

