E-Paper | December 05, 2025

61 kanal state land retrieved

Our Correspondent Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 07:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJRAT: The local administration has retrieved at least 61 kanal state land and handed over to 86 different allottees of Jinnah Abadi Scheme in Kharian tehsil of the district.

Official sources said the land had been in the illegal possession of a local influential figure for the last four decades.

Under the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance 2025, Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Noorulain Qureshi chaired a meeting of the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) at Soliwind village, directly at the site of the disputed land.

During the proceedings, possession of the land under the Jinnah Abadi Scheme was restored to rightful owners. Kharian Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Sher Gondal along with revenue officials and staff was also present on the occasion.

WORKSHOP: The Hayatian Sociological Society (HSS) of the Department of Sociology, University of Gujrat, organised a workshop on “Understanding Digital Gender-Based Violence” under the global theme “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls” at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Monday.

The event was part of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign (Nov 25-Dec 10) and took place on Monday at the Exhibition Hall of the Quaid-i-Azam Library.

Sociology department chairperson Dr Muhammad Shoaib welcomed guest speakers Dr Razia Iqbal (zoology chairperson) and Dr Noreena Kausar (psychologist).

Faculty and students from sociology and criminology, including Dr Anila Iram, Dr Ummel Baneen, Ms Arooj Skindar, and Mudassar Ali, actively participated.

Dr Razia Iqbal highlighted the rising risks faced by female students and the expanding forms of digital violence.

Dr Noreena Kausar examined the mental health dimensions of online harassment in Pakistani society.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib connected DGBV to the UN’s global campaign, stressing collective responsibility.

The workshop explored critical issues such as image-based abuse, cyber bullying, trolling, online harassment, sexual harassment, deepfakes, hate speech, doxxing, stalking, grooming, catfishing, and misogynistic networks.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe