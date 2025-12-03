61 kanal state land retrieved

GUJRAT: The local administration has retrieved at least 61 kanal state land and handed over to 86 different allottees of Jinnah Abadi Scheme in Kharian tehsil of the district.

Official sources said the land had been in the illegal possession of a local influential figure for the last four decades.

Under the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance 2025, Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Noorulain Qureshi chaired a meeting of the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) at Soliwind village, directly at the site of the disputed land.

During the proceedings, possession of the land under the Jinnah Abadi Scheme was restored to rightful owners. Kharian Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Sher Gondal along with revenue officials and staff was also present on the occasion.

WORKSHOP: The Hayatian Sociological Society (HSS) of the Department of Sociology, University of Gujrat, organised a workshop on “Understanding Digital Gender-Based Violence” under the global theme “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls” at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Monday.

The event was part of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign (Nov 25-Dec 10) and took place on Monday at the Exhibition Hall of the Quaid-i-Azam Library.

Sociology department chairperson Dr Muhammad Shoaib welcomed guest speakers Dr Razia Iqbal (zoology chairperson) and Dr Noreena Kausar (psychologist).

Faculty and students from sociology and criminology, including Dr Anila Iram, Dr Ummel Baneen, Ms Arooj Skindar, and Mudassar Ali, actively participated.

Dr Razia Iqbal highlighted the rising risks faced by female students and the expanding forms of digital violence.

Dr Noreena Kausar examined the mental health dimensions of online harassment in Pakistani society.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib connected DGBV to the UN’s global campaign, stressing collective responsibility.

The workshop explored critical issues such as image-based abuse, cyber bullying, trolling, online harassment, sexual harassment, deepfakes, hate speech, doxxing, stalking, grooming, catfishing, and misogynistic networks.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025