China, Japan in fresh incident around disputed islands

AFP Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 08:02am
TOKYO: Japanese and Chinese vessels engaged in a fresh standoff around disputed islands on Tuesday, the two countries’ coast guards said.

Relations have been strained since Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested last month that her country could intervene militarily in any Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Japan’s coast guard said two Chinese coast guard patrol ships entered Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea in the early hours of Tuesday, and left a few hours later.

The Japanese-admi­nistered Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu in China, have been a regular flashpoint between the two nations over the decades.

After the patrol ships sailed toward a Japanese fishing boat, a Japanese coast guard vessel issued a demand that they leave the waters, the Japanese coast guard statement said.

“The activities of Chinese coast guard vessels navigating within Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands while asserting their own claims fundamentally violate international law,” it said.

The statement added that the two Chinese vessels and others were still in the area.

China Coast Guard spokesman Liu Dejun said that a Japanese fishing vessel “illegally entered China’s territorial waters”.

“China Coast Guard vessels took necessary control measures and made warnings to drive it away,” Liu said on the China Coast Guard’s official WeChat account.

“The China Coast Guard will continue to conduct rights protection and law enforcement activities in the waters around the Diaoyu Islands, resolutely safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights,” he added.

It followed a similar incident around the islands on November 16, around a week after Takaichi’s comments, Kyodo News reported.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

