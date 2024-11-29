E-Paper | November 29, 2024

Chinese ships gather near island disputed with Philippines

Reuters Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 10:00am

A SATELLITE image shows an overview of Thitu Island, in the South China Sea. The island is close to a Chinese naval base and runway on Subi reef, which serves as a port for Chinese maritime militia vessels.—Reuters
A SATELLITE image shows an overview of Thitu Island, in the South China Sea. The island is close to a Chinese naval base and runway on Subi reef, which serves as a port for Chinese maritime militia vessels.—Reuters

HONG KONG: Satellite images obtained by this news agency on Thursday show a build-up of Chinese civilian vessels near contested Thitu Island, Manila’s key outpost in the South China Sea, but a senior Philippine navy officer said they are “not a cause for concern”.

One of the images taken by Maxar Technologies shows about 60 vessels, some within 2 nautical miles of Thitu, a strategically important island from which Manila monitors Chinese vessels and aircraft in the busy waterway.

Vice Admiral Alfonso Torres, chief of the Philippines’ Western Command, said it was common for “maritime militia” ships to gather in the area. Manila, the Pentagon and foreign diplomats say such vessels work with the Chinese coast guard and navy to strengthen Beijing’s presence in disputed waters.

Rear Admiral Roy Trinidad, Philippines Navy spokesman for the South China Sea, also said maritime militia ships were regularly in the area, adding that Manila was aware of the vessels, which he called an “illegal presence”, but there was no need for alarm.

“It’s not a cause for concern,” Trinidad said. “We don’t have to read every action and react to that … What is important for us is to maintain our posture.” Online ship trackers show that many of the vessels in the satellite photos are Chinese-registered fishing craft.

The island, which the Philippines calls Pag-Asa, is Manila’s biggest and most strategically important in the disputed South China Sea, which is largely claimed by China and through which billions of dollars worth of goods pass each year. A 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague found that Beijing’s expansive claims had no basis under international law.

The build-up comes after months of clashes and rammings between Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels and Philippines ships, particularly at the Scarborough and Second Thomas Shoals.

Thitu is close to a Chinese naval base and runway on Subi reef, which has sometimes served as a port for large numbers of Chinese maritime militia vessels, Trinidad said.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Solidarity with Palestine
Updated 29 Nov, 2024

Solidarity with Palestine

The wretched of the earth see in the Palestinian struggle against Israel a mirror of themselves.
Little relief for public
29 Nov, 2024

Little relief for public

INFLATION, the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services over a given period of time, has receded...
Right to education
29 Nov, 2024

Right to education

IT is troubling to learn that over 16,500 students of the University of Karachi (KU) have defaulted on fee payments...
A hasty retreat
Updated 28 Nov, 2024

A hasty retreat

Govt should not extend its campaign of violence against PTI and its leaders, thinking it now has the upper hand. Enough is enough.
Lebanon truce
28 Nov, 2024

Lebanon truce

WILL it hold? That is the question many in the Middle East and beyond will be asking after a 60-day ceasefire ...
MDR anomaly removed
28 Nov, 2024

MDR anomaly removed

THE State Bank’s decision to remove its minimum deposit rate requirement for conventional banks on deposits from...