A hectic process

THE sub-lease approval process for plots of land within the 24 cooperative housing societies affiliated with the Karachi Cooperative Housing Societies Union (KCHSU) is hectic and cumbersome. While hundreds of societies under Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and Malir Development Authority (MDA) offer a straightforward and cost-effective sub-lease process, the 24 KCHSU member societies follow a burdensome, three-stage procedure involving approval by the society, then by the KCHSU, and finally the Ministry of Houseing and Works in Islamabad. Each stage takes several months, and the total cost for processing a 500-yard plot can run into millions of rupees.

The KCHSU was originally formed in 1949 to support incoming refugees from India in the wake of 1947 Partition. In the mid-1970s, all development responsibilities were transferred to what at the time was the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC). Today, KCHSU and its member societies retain no development role, but continue to charge substantial fee for transfer and sub-lease approvals.

It is time to streamline the process. Approvals from the society and KCHSU should no longer be required, and final clearance should be available locally in Karachi.

Furthermore, transparency is needed regarding the significant funds collected in the name of approvals, especially when no development services are being provided. The relevant authorities should reform this outdated system in the interest of efficiency, fairness and accountability.

Shala Moosa

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025