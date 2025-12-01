‘As easy as making tea’: Latest Kohli masterclass dispels doubts

Virat Kohli dispelled any doubts about his enduring quality with the 50-over World Cup on the horizon after a match-winning century for India against South Africa.

The 37-year-old struck 135 off 120 balls — his 52nd one-day international hundred — to guide the hosts to a 17-run win in the opening match of the three-game series in Ranchi on Sunday.

Kohli, who now plays only the 50-over format after retiring from Tests and T20s, starred alongside fellow veteran Rohit Sharma, 38.

Their futures have been widely debated, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently noting that it was rare for players to remain dominant while featuring in just one format of the game.

But Kohli’s latest knock — his 83rd international century across formats — silenced any immediate doubts about his longevity.

The batsman is targeting the ODI World Cup in 2027.

“I don’t see any reason to talk about his future,” batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said.

“It’s just the way he’s batting, it’s just brilliant… The way he’s performing, the way he maintains his fitness, there are no questions about anything.”

Kohli shared a 136-run stand for the second wicket with Rohit, who hit 57 for his 60th ODI half-century, as India piled up 349-8.

Kohli looked in especially imperious touch, hitting 11 fours and seven sixes in a fluent display.

Questions about a possible Test comeback resurfaced after India’s recent 2-0 series loss to South Africa, but Kohli reiterated his commitment tothe ODI format.

“Yes, that’s how it’s always going to be,” he said. “I’m just playing one form of the game.”

With 554 international matches under his belt, Kohli, popularly known as ‘King Kohli’ for his prolific run-scoring, said experience and mental sharpness guided his preparation now.

“You know, I’ve never been a big believer of a lot of preparation, if that makes sense,” he said.

“All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life.

“It’s got nothing to do with cricket anymore. It’s the way I live.”

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon said the performance was a statement of intent from India’s senior duo.

“Rohit and Kohli have served notice again that their ambition of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup is not misplaced,” he said in a social media post.

Former opener Virender Sehwag said: “Virat Kohli has once again shown that making runs for him is as easy as we make tea.

“Kohli is not chasing records, records are chasing Kohli. His hunger and passion remain the same today. King stays king!”