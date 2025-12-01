Two killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two labourers died and as many were critically injured after a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley overturned on the Satiana-Tandlianwala Road in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 said that the trolley had a head-on collision with another trolley coming from the opposite direction near Bismillah Chowk. As a result, the trolley turned over and four labourers sitting on top of the trolley were crushed under its cargo.

Rescue said that when the sugarcane was removed, Tariq Imdad (32) and Aslam Rashid (45) had already died. The other two injured, Abdul Rehman (30) and Arshad Ashiq, were shifted to the Tandlianwala THQ Hospital and the doctors referred them to the Allied Hospital.

In another accident near the Jhok Mor in Jaranwala tehsil, two speeding motorcycles collided head-on and a woman identified as Sattan Bibi (60) was killed.

Three others, identified as Saad, Tariq and Imran, were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

