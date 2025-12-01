E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Two killed in accident

Our Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two labourers died and as many were critically injured after a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley overturned on the Satiana-Tandlianwala Road in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 said that the trolley had a head-on collision with another trolley coming from the opposite direction near Bismillah Chowk. As a result, the trolley turned over and four labourers sitting on top of the trolley were crushed under its cargo.

Rescue said that when the sugarcane was removed, Tariq Imdad (32) and Aslam Rashid (45) had already died. The other two injured, Abdul Rehman (30) and Arshad Ashiq, were shifted to the Tandlianwala THQ Hospital and the doctors referred them to the Allied Hospital.

In another accident near the Jhok Mor in Jaranwala tehsil, two speeding motorcycles collided head-on and a woman identified as Sattan Bibi (60) was killed.

Three others, identified as Saad, Tariq and Imran, were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe