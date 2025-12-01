E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Bannu police station security beefed up after attack

Our Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
BANNU: A threat alert regarding another possible terrorist attack on the Ahmadzai police station here led to heightened security of the building.

Sources said about 15 policemen manning the police station repulsed an assault carried out by a group of terrorists the other day to take control of the building.

Despite being vastly outnumbered, the policemen demonstrated exceptional courage, bravery and resolve, successfully thwarting the attack and forcing the assailants to retreat.

The terrorists used rocket launchers and other heavy weapons in an effort to breach the building. They managed to break down one of the gates and gain partial entry, but the police personnel, showing remarkable steadiness and determination, prevented them from advancing further.

During the exchange of fire, police used more than 200 hand grenades and approximately 9,000 rounds in four hours, which halted the terrorists’ advance.

In the intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, while five policemen sustained minor injuries.

Security in the area has since been tightened, and a search operation is underway to track down those responsible for the attack.

