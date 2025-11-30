E-Paper | December 04, 2025

FO rejects ‘baseless’ apprehensions of UN rights chief about 27th Amendment

Abdullah Momand | Nadir Guramani Published November 30, 2025
An undated photo of the Foreign Office in Islamabad. — AFP/File
The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday rejected what it called the “baseless” statement by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressing concerns about the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

In a statement issued in Geneva on Friday, the human rights chief said the latest constitutional amendment, like the 26th amendment last year, had been adopted without broad consultation and debate with the legal community and wider civil society. He added that the “hastily adopted” amendments undermined judicial independence and raised concerns about military accountability.

A press release issued by the FO said that Pakistan rejected the “baseless” statement.

“Pakistan notes with deep concern the ungrounded and misplaced apprehensions aired on behalf of the UN high commissioner for human rights regarding the 27th Constitutional Amendment adopted by the two-third majority of the parliament of Pakistan,” the press release by the FO said.

“Like all parliamentary democracies, all legislation as well as any amendment to the Constitution remain the exclusive domain of the elected representatives of the people of Pakistan,” it added.

The FO said that democracy and democratic methods “form the bedrock of civil and political rights, and therefore must be respected”.

“The constitutional amendments adopted by the parliament of Pakistan followed due procedures as enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution,” it said.

It added that Pakistan remained “fully committed to protecting, promoting and upholding human rights, human dignity, basic freedoms and the rule of law” as enshrined in the Constitution.

“While Pakistan gives due importance to the work of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, it is regrettable that Pakistan’s views and ground realities were not reflected in the statement issued,” the FO said.

“We urge the high commissioner to respect the sovereign decisions of Pakistan’s parliament and avoid commentary that reflects political bias and misinformation.”

The recent 27th Amendment was pushed through Parliament at top speed earlier this month amid widespread outcry. Among the top concerns are its overhaul of the judicial system via the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court, and changes to Article 243 positioning the army chief as the new Chief of Defence Forces at the top of Pakistan’s armed services.

27th Constitutional Amendment
Pakistan

Abdullah Momand is a journalist with Dawn News (TV) with seven years of experience across both print and electronic media. His reporting focuses on diplomacy, governance, and conflict. He can be found on X at @AbdullahMomandJ.

Nadir Guramani is a journalist and anchorperson for Dawn News (TV) with 17 years of experience. His reporting covers parliamentary affairs, foreign policy, politics, climate change, and human rights. He can be found on X at @nguramani.

Mashoorudeen
Nov 30, 2025 10:52am
FO has no value in the international arena
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Nov 30, 2025 11:46am
"The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday rejected what it called the “baseless” statement by United Nations". It is not a baseless statement. It is a fact. United Nations is right.
Recommend 0
Jokhio
Nov 30, 2025 11:50am
Of course. We believe you.
Recommend 0
Hasan Sherwani
Nov 30, 2025 12:36pm
Nonsense. Purely a diplomatic answer and not addressing any concerns while claiming Pakistan is a "democracy", meanwhile the army chief consolidates authority permanently and our respected supreme court loses it's powers to serve the interests of our great nation's people. No wonder people call us a failed state and migrate from Pakistan! When will we learn from europe and have some dignity about human rights and public representation?
Recommend 0
Usman Aslam
Nov 30, 2025 01:39pm
Sovereign decisions of a Parliament thar has no mandate, doesn't make any decisions it makes legitimate. Delusional on another scale
Recommend 0
Hassan Ahmed
Nov 30, 2025 02:43pm
Well the form-47 FO's rejection is baseless as this doesn't represent Pakistani public. Rather the Elite Capture only. 27th amendment is what it is and the UN and everyone recognizes it.
Recommend 0
Saturday Night
Nov 30, 2025 04:44pm
@Hasan Sherwani , You quote rights in Europe. Please read news how protesters are being arrested - many of whom are pensioners and old ladies - for peacefully holding placards that oppose the genocide in Gaza.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 30, 2025 06:01pm
In this case, the United Nations rights chief is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Nasrullah
Nov 30, 2025 06:08pm
Baseless?
Recommend 0
Moud
Nov 30, 2025 07:23pm
The UN Commissioner's statement on the amendment of the constitution cannot be rejected without any reason by the FO as is in the present case..
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 01, 2025 02:29pm
Passed not by 2/3rd majority but a rubber stamp parliament with a stolen mandate.
Recommend 0

