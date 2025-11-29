E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Yemen crush Pakistan in U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Agencies Published November 29, 2025
Pakistan’s football squad for the SAFF U-17 Championship, which starts in Sri Lanka on Sept 15, 2025. — X/TheRealPFF
Pakistan’s football squad for the SAFF U-17 Championship, which starts in Sri Lanka on Sept 15, 2025. — X/TheRealPFF
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan): Pakistan suffered yet another defeat in the Under-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Yemen as the national team lost 5-1 in their Group ‘B’ match on Friday.

Yemen — who are undefeated in the qualifiers so far — dominated the match from the outset.

Sailan Basheer opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute. Pakistan’s defence crumbled further as a mere minute later, an Ali Shafiq effort rebounded off the crossbar, hit goalkeeper Samar Razzaq and tragically crossed the line for an own goal.

Yemen’s relentless attack continued with Abdulrahman Alqufaili setting up Fahd Salah for a simple finish in the 25th minute. Salah was on target again in the 69th minute, skillfully scoring from a tight angle.

Pakistan managed a brief moment of respite when Mansoor Ahmad netted a consolation goal just two minutes later. However, Yemen completed the rout when Basheer secured his brace and the West Asians fifth goal in the 82nd minute, capping a difficult night for the Pakistani side.

The result leaves Pakistan with a significant challenge to advance in the tournament. Pakistan started their campaign with a win against Kyrgyzstan on Monday but lost to Laos two days later.

In the group’s other matches, Cambodia secured their first win by defeating Guam 5-1. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan edged past Laos in a dramatic 3-2 thriller, decided by a last-gasp own goal in stoppage time.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe