HEC gets new executive director

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Renowned academician and public health specialist Prof Dr Ziaul Haq assumed the office of executive director (ED) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Friday.

Before joining the HEC, he had been serving as vice chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, for the last six years.

According to HEC’s statement, Dr Ziaul Haq brings a wealth of leadership experience and a distinguished record of academic and research achievements to this key national role.

“Dr Ziaul Haq has been ranked among the top 2pc scientists of the world, according to the latest global ranking released by Stanford University, USA. It identifies the world’s most influential scientists across all disciplines, based on standardised citation indicators and verified data. His contributions were also recognised by the President of Pakistan with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, which was presented to him on March 23, 2025,” read the statement.

He completed his MBBS from Khyber Medical College and holds a PhD in Public Health from the University of Glasgow, UK. He has also served as the convener of the Higher Education Task Force established by the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“During his tenure as vice chancellor, KMU witnessed remarkable progress, achieving significant milestones in governance, financial stability, academic quality and research output. A prolific researcher with 105 publications, he secured over Rs5 billion in competitive research funding,” read the press release.

It said academicians and stakeholders have welcomed his appointment, expressing confidence that Dr Ziaul Haq will play a vibrant and decisive role in steering the country’s higher education sector.

He is expected to focus on addressing financial and administrative challenges and promoting a nationwide culture of excellence in teaching, research and innovation.

The post of ED fell vacant recently after the resignation of Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, who was removed by HEC commission. However, his dismissal was suspended by court, but he went on to resign from his position.

The post of ED is most important after the chairman office as it acts as a principal accounting officer.

It is relevant to note here that the post of HEC chairman is also lying vacant for the last few months after Dr Mukhtar Ahmed completed his tenure.

In the absence of a regular chairman, the education secretary is looking after the affairs of HEC chairman. However, sources said the process for the appointment of chairman is at an advance stage as 27 candidates were interviewed by the search committee on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Top five candidates will be interviewed again next week,” said a member of the search committee, adding that a panel of three candidates will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office which will pick one for appointment as the HEC chairman.

“Hopefully, the HEC chairman will be appointed soon,” the officer added.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025