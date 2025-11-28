E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Lesco restores power to Lahore’s Bahria Town after payment of dues

Khalid Hasnain Published November 28, 2025
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) restored power supply to four housing projects in Bahria Town Lahore after the society’s administration paid outstanding bills amounting to Rs682 million.

“The power supply has been restored to four Bahria town projects, including main Bahria Town near Mohlanwal,” a Lesco spokesperson told Dawn.

The power supply was suspended yesterday, inviting criticism from the residents, who also announced holding a protest demonstration in front of the Bahria Town offices after Friday prayers on this issue.

According to Lesco CEO Mr Ramzan Butt, the last date for bill payment was November 21, which was extended to November 23 on the request of the housing society’s officials.

After failing to pay, the officials had requested another day’s extension and continued securing more until Wednesday.

“Since the final and last date was November 27 (yesterday), they, instead of paying bills, approached the court, reportedly. But before they could get the court decision, we disconnected the power supply to four projects, including the main Bahria town (near Mohlanwal) that alone has dues of over Rs530m,” Butt explained to Dawn.

In 2024, Lesco had disconnected the power supply to Bahria Town over the non-payment of more than Rs762m in electricity bills.

The real estate company has come under scrutiny before as well for power issues. In June last year, scores of residents in Bahria Town’s operations in Islamabad petitioned against overbilling and deductions by the management on electricity generated through solar power.

Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

Khalid Hasnain

