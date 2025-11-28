24 PTI leaders, workers temporarily detained by Karachi police after KPC protest

Police on Friday detained 24 PTI leaders and workers following a protest at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), held to demonstrate the party’s concerns over former prime minister Imran Khan’s well-being.

Reports about Imran’s ill health had swirled on social and foreign media a day ago, prompting both government and PTI leaders to dismiss the rumours and state that the former prime minister — currently held incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adial jail — was doing well.

Several PTI workers, including women, carried banners bearing slogans in favour of the former premier as they moved towards KPC today. The party workers and leaders chanted slogans and delivered speeches.

Authorities had sealed all routes leading to the KPC by placing barricades and parking vehicles.

A sizeable police presence was noted at the KPC and in the surrounding areas, supported by women personnel.

PTI Sindh spokesperson Mohammed Ali Bozdar said 20 PTI workers and leaders were detained; however, South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza later told Dawn the number was 24.

Among the detainees was the party’s provincial president, Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Bozdar said the party’s Insaf lawyers’ forum representatives arrived at Preedy Police Station and held talks with officials. Subsequently, all detainees were released.

South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahzoor Ali also confirmed that all protesters were released.

He said police took action as the crowd was ‘charged’ and the force feared they might indulge in vandalism and create a law and order situation.

“Therefore, the police just removed them, but they were not arrested,” the SSP said.