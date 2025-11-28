E-Paper | March 05, 2026

24 PTI leaders, workers temporarily detained by Karachi police after KPC protest

Imtiaz Ali Published November 28, 2025
PTI leaders detained by Karachi police from outside Karachi Press Club on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Police on Friday detained 24 PTI leaders and workers following a protest at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), held to demonstrate the party’s concerns over former prime minister Imran Khan’s well-being.

Reports about Imran’s ill health had swirled on social and foreign media a day ago, prompting both government and PTI leaders to dismiss the rumours and state that the former prime minister — currently held incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adial jail — was doing well.

Several PTI workers, including women, carried banners bearing slogans in favour of the former premier as they moved towards KPC today. The party workers and leaders chanted slogans and delivered speeches.

Authorities had sealed all routes leading to the KPC by placing barricades and parking vehicles.

A sizeable police presence was noted at the KPC and in the surrounding areas, supported by women personnel.

PTI Sindh spokesperson Mohammed Ali Bozdar said 20 PTI workers and leaders were detained; however, South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza later told Dawn the number was 24.

Among the detainees was the party’s provincial president, Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Bozdar said the party’s Insaf lawyers’ forum representatives arrived at Preedy Police Station and held talks with officials. Subsequently, all detainees were released.

South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahzoor Ali also confirmed that all protesters were released.

He said police took action as the crowd was ‘charged’ and the force feared they might indulge in vandalism and create a law and order situation.

“Therefore, the police just removed them, but they were not arrested,” the SSP said.

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Mahmood
Nov 28, 2025 09:28pm
So much for a 'democracy'! Their crime?? Exercising their right to peaceful protest, to support the political party they support, lend a voice to the oppressed, express outrage at lack of due process; anger over mistreatment and humiliation of party leadership and their family members, most of whom are senior citizens and in frail health themselves. The world is blind, mute and deaf - as long as those in power do their bidding, even when they themselves abuse power and are no less criminals
Pakistan Zindabad
Nov 28, 2025 11:34pm
I was only supportive IK as a allrounder in cricket from 1975 to 1992 but I don’t think he was a good PM or PTI leader from 2018-2022. His government was a total failure and disaster for Pakistan.
