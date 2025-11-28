Govt & PTI men assure ‘all well with Imran’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrives at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.—Reuters

• Clarification follows concerns expressed by Imran’s son Kasim; Rana Sanaullah also dismisses reports of ex-PM’s transfer to another prison

• KP CM Afridi stages sit-in outside jail after eighth snub at Adiala

ISLAMABAD: As reports about PTI chief Imran Khan’s ill health swirled on social and foreign media, both government and PTI figures dismissed such speculation on Thursday, saying the former prime minister — currently held in isolation — was doing well.

The clarification came when PTI activists staged a sit-in outside Adiala jail after authorities did not allow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to meet the incarcerated party leader for the eighth time since he assumed office. His sisters and legal team were not allowed to meet Imran, either.

The lack of access to Mr Khan also gave rise to unconfirmed reports about his ill health and transfer to a high-security prison — which were picked up by a Japanese newspaper and the BBC.

‘Where is Imran Khan?’ also trended on X on Thursday morning.

In a statement shared by the PTI, Imran’s son Kasim Khan also called on the international community and global human rights organisations to intervene and “demand proof of life, enforce court-ordered access, end this inhumane isolation” faced by his father.

Against this backdrop, Rana Sanaullah, who advises the PM on political affairs, told ARY News that Mr Khan was fine and his health was being taken care of. “There is a team of doctors that checks him on a weekly and daily basis [and looks after his] medicine, diet, facilities [and] exercises.” He said Mr Khan was getting everything befitting his position and status, adding that the PTI chief was still present in Adiala jail.

PTI leader Ali Zafar also dismissed reports about Imran Khan’s health in a DawnNewsTV show. “Thank God, the news is baseless, but it is even more important after this report that the government immediately allow us the opportunity of a meeting so we can go and see ourselves,” said the PTI leader, adding that once a meeting was held, they could come out and tell everyone that everything was fine. “We think it is very necessary that a meeting is facilitated with Imran; it’s been a month,” he added.

“There were news reports about Imran Khan, news from India and Afghanistan, attempts were made to spread discord; these reports have been denied. The government cannot harm Imran Khan,” said PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram while talking to Dawn.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, in an appearance on Geo News, stated that jail officials had already provided information on Imran’s health.

Senate protest

On the other hand, the PTI staged a noisy protest against the alleged mistreatment meted out to the former prime minister. The issue was raised in the House by PTI lawmaker Faisal Javed soon after the question hour. He claimed that Mr Khan had been kept in solitary confinement and regretted that nobody, including his family members, lawyers and doctors, was allowed to see him. “This is against basic human rights, court orders, the jail manual and prison rules,” he remarked.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Cha­udhry, in his response, described Imran Khan as a VIP prisoner enjoying the facilities of exercise machines and a personal cook. He said meetings with a prisoner are regulated under the jail manual.

CM stages sit-in

Meanwhile, a sit-in led by KP CM Afridi continued outside Adiala jail. Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mehmood Khan Achakzai also joined the protest on Thursday night to show solidarity with the CM.

Mr Achakzai said more sit-ins would be held across the country and “after that people will govern the country”. “It is unfortunate that the CM of a province is sitting outside the jail. MNAs and senators were not being allowed to meet Imran Khan,” he said.

The KP chief minister, who replaced Ali Amin Gandapur last month, had arrived in Rawalpindi in the morning to meet Imran Khan, but the jail administration did not allow him to proceed. The CM and party supporters originally intended to march to the prison, where Imran Khan is incarcerated, but were stopped by a heavy contingent of police officials at the ‘factory naaka’.

The CM asked the officials to inform him in writing regarding the decision to bar him from meeting the incarcerated former premier despite the court orders, but his request was declined.

Amid uncertainty surrounding the health of Mr Khan, CM Afridi later told reporters that he wanted to meet Mr Khan to get “actual information” from him and share it with the nation. He said he had exhausted all legal and political avenues in his attempts to gain access to the PTI leader.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025