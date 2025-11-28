8 Pakistani athletes receive Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for LA 2028 Olympics

Eight Pakistani athletes will see their road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games bolstered by financial support from the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship as the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) announced the recipients on Friday.

Each athlete will receive $13,500 per annum in scholarship through the IOC Olympic Solidarity Programme from September 2025 to August 2028 to support their preparation for LA 2028.

Recurring recipients include Olympic champion and record holder Arshad Nadeem, who is the sole awardee from athletics.

The National Rifle Association of Pakistan saw the highest number of recipients, most notably Paris 2024 Olympian Kishmala Talat, who became the first Pakistani woman to directly qualify for the Olympics.

She is joined by Rabia Kabir, Muhammad Farrukh Nadeem, Sulaiman Khan and Imam Haroon.

Table Tennis player Haiqa Hassan and Taekwondo athlete Fateemaah Tuz Zahraa Khawar were also selected for the scholarship.

“These athletes continue to represent Pakistan with dedication, resilience, and excellence on their road to the LA28 Olympic Games,” POA said in a post on social media.

In April, POA confirmed that the IOC scholarship had been offered to Pakistan’s NOC for athletes.

The programmes aims to provide assistance to all National Olympic Committees for athlete development programmes, in particular those with the greatest need for it.