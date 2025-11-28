E-Paper | March 05, 2026

8 Pakistani athletes receive Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for LA 2028 Olympics

Dawn Sport Published November 28, 2025
The logo of the Pakistan Olympic Association. — POA website
The logo of the Pakistan Olympic Association. — POA website
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Eight Pakistani athletes will see their road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games bolstered by financial support from the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship as the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) announced the recipients on Friday.

Each athlete will receive $13,500 per annum in scholarship through the IOC Olympic Solidarity Programme from September 2025 to August 2028 to support their preparation for LA 2028.

Recurring recipients include Olympic champion and record holder Arshad Nadeem, who is the sole awardee from athletics.

The National Rifle Association of Pakistan saw the highest number of recipients, most notably Paris 2024 Olympian Kishmala Talat, who became the first Pakistani woman to directly qualify for the Olympics.

She is joined by Rabia Kabir, Muhammad Farrukh Nadeem, Sulaiman Khan and Imam Haroon.

Table Tennis player Haiqa Hassan and Taekwondo athlete Fateemaah Tuz Zahraa Khawar were also selected for the scholarship.

“These athletes continue to represent Pakistan with dedication, resilience, and excellence on their road to the LA28 Olympic Games,” POA said in a post on social media.

In April, POA confirmed that the IOC scholarship had been offered to Pakistan’s NOC for athletes.

The programmes aims to provide assistance to all National Olympic Committees for athlete development programmes, in particular those with the greatest need for it.



Sport

Read more

Sehban ismail
Nov 28, 2025 04:25pm
Perseverance and toil will inevitably lead to success.These men and women are all stalwarts who do Pakistan proud.That is brilliant.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 28, 2025 05:24pm
Great move and excellent news.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe