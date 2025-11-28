E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Hong Kong horse racing to fall silent after deadly blaze

AFP Published November 28, 2025
Horse racing in Hong Kong will fall silent on Sunday and take place behind closed doors after the deadly fire in the city this week, while also donating millions of dollars. Photo via South China Morning Post/File
Horse racing in Hong Kong will fall silent on Sunday and take place behind closed doors after the deadly fire in the city this week, while also donating millions of dollars.

The meeting at Sha Tin will go ahead under sombre circumstances following the blaze which killed at least 94 people when it engulfed a housing estate in the district of Tai Po on Wednesday.

Jockeys will wear black armbands as a mark of respect and there will be a minute’s silence, the Hong Kong Jockey Club said.

“The Hong Kong Jockey Club is deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives during the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, as well as the injuries and personal loss suffered by many others,” it said in a statement late on Thursday.

The HKJC said that all gross income from the race meeting, which it estimates to be about HK$70 million ($9 million), will be donated to those affected by the fire, Hong Kong’s deadliest since 1948.

Several domestic sporting events in the city, including a trail race and rugby matches, have been postponed or are set to be, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.

