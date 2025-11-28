Bull bitten by rabid dog injures its own owner

BAHAWALNAGAR: A bull, allegedly bitten by a rabid stray dog a few days ago, on Thursday attacked and bit its owner, leaving him critically injured in Mandi Sadiq Ganj area.

As per locals, a bull owned by Zubair Ahmed, a resident of Golovala village, was bitten by a rabid stray dog a few days ago. Despite treatment, the bull did not recover and started biting other animals.

Two days ago, Zubair was in his house when his bull suddenly attacked and bit him on different parts of his body, causing serious injuries.

The injured man was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors referred him to the Bahawalnagar District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Locals say that after the incident, both the bull and the stray dog, that had bitten it, were shot dead by locals.

Locals complained that there were a large number of stray dogs in Mandi Sadiq Ganj that often attacked other animals and children.

They alleged that despite numerous written complaints and protests, the local administration was taking no effective steps to resolve the issue.

