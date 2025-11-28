E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Cleaning the stables

Editorial Published November 28, 2025
ALTHOUGH former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has largely kept a low profile after returning to Pakistan in 2023, the PML-N leader broke his silence on Wednesday on sensitive political matters, while speaking to newly elected lawmakers. Mr Sharif was of the view that the “bigger criminals” that had brought the now incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan to power must also face justice.

Though the elder Sharif refrained from naming names, in 2023 he had accused former army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa, ex-ISI head Gen Faiz Hameed, and former Supreme Court chief justice Saqib Nisar, as well as other senior judges, of playing a key role in his ouster from Prime Minister House in 2017. While there can be little argument that accountability, particularly of those who have interfered in the democratic process, is necessary, such an exercise should not be a selective one.

Mr Sharif had in the past taken a stand for civilian supremacy — and paid for it by losing his job. But his case alone does not provide a holistic view. For decades — well before Mr Khan’s arrival on the political scene — various state institutions played a role in making and breaking governments. And in the case of individuals, ironically, many of the same elements Mr Sharif had blamed for his ouster were seen to be involved in the fall of Mr Khan’s government, and in helping the PML-N return to power.

For example, Gen Bajwa was army chief both when Mr Sharif was sent packing and when Mr Khan’s government was removed. So all such episodes should be examined in detail, and not just viewed through a selective lens. It is a bitter truth that the politicians, including those belonging to Mr Sharif’s party, as well as state institutions, including the judiciary, have often played ball with unelected forces to oust rivals through palace intrigues. Their role needs further scrutiny.

Meanwhile, it is notable that while Mr Sharif bemoans the meddling of such forces, his own party men, including ministers, sing paeans to the hybrid system. Introspection is needed and the political class must reflect on how they themselves create situations that allow non-political forces to seize the levers of power.

Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto signed the Charter of Democracy in 2006 to strengthen civilian supremacy. That document states that “no party shall solicit the support of the military to come into power or to dislodge a democratic government”. Both the PPP and PML-N, as well as the PTI, have ignored this aim of the CoD, and resultantly, have been victims as well as beneficiaries of the hybrid system.

Perhaps a new charter is needed. For this, all political forces will need to set aside their differences and come together to agree on and work towards a truly democratic, constitutional order.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Tahir Raouf
Nov 28, 2025 09:25am
Our regional scenario is suitable for hybrid system. No country in the world is true democracy, all run with the cooperation of deep state resulting in hybrid setups
Recommend 0
Moud
Nov 28, 2025 10:11am
In Pakistan the political leadership is more and more victim of its own lack of capacity to accommodate others.
Recommend 0
younas
Nov 28, 2025 10:12am
Why would they work toward a truly democratic and constitutional order when the current system suits them? They would no longer receive amnesties or subsidies for their industries in a truly constitutional order. Expecting this from morally dead people is asking too much.
Recommend 0
S. Lone
Nov 28, 2025 10:58am
This claim of civilian supremacy by Nawaz Sharif is a big joke.He never accepted opposition as part of civilian supremacy and jailed opposition leaders of PPP. He once gave a speech in Lahore in which he asked Benazir Bhutto to leave politics and do homework like all other women. At the time his daughter was not grown up. Now she is in politics and chief minister of Punjab.
Recommend 0
Mehak Batool
Nov 28, 2025 12:15pm
What is beamons I didn't understand?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 28, 2025 12:46pm
Politics of Pakistan is seriously flawed where democracy is limited to the colonial rich, who keep the democracy perpetually enslaved to their own generations
Recommend 0
Ishrat Hyatt
Nov 28, 2025 02:20pm
@Mehak Batool, - it means express discontent or sorrow
Recommend 0
Ishrat Hyatt
Nov 28, 2025 02:24pm
Its the weak politicians who have let this hybrid system be a success!
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 28, 2025 02:35pm
@Mehak Batool, The word is "Bemoans" (NOT Beamons), and does not mean "be a moaner", but rather to express sadness or sorrow.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 28, 2025 05:49pm
Great advice. However, at the current corridors of power in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who cares?
Recommend 0
Moud
Nov 29, 2025 03:16am
Really sound advice, but it doe not concern the adviser!
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 29, 2025 12:38pm
No student leader no Trade union leader No natural leader who sprang from the soil. Just artificial persona picked and chosen for a particular purpose and duration. Then they blame the Force which has moved on.
Recommend 0

